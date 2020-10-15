Telford shooting: Police appeal for dash cam footage of vehicle

Police have released an image of a vehicle they believed is connected to a shooting in which a man died in Telford.

Police believe the vehicle pictured was at the scene of the shooting on Tuesday

At around midday on Tuesday a 20-year-old man was shot in the car park of the Bridges Business Park in Horsehay and died as a result of his injuries.

At just after 10pm firefighters were called to a car fire in the car park at the Wrekin, detectives believe the vehicle is linked to the shooting.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy, from West Mercia Police’s Major Incident Unit, is the senior investigating officer leading the murder investigation.

He said: “This vehicle is of particular interest to us as we believe it was at the scene of the shooting on Tuesday. We believe it may have been at the Bridges Business Park from around 11am onwards, although may have visited the site beforehand.



“We also believe it stayed in the Telford area until it was found burnt out by the Wrekin at around 10pm on Tuesday night.



“I would ask any motorists who were in Telford on Tuesday and have dash cam to check their footage and if they have any footage of this vehicle to let us know.”

The vehicle is a grey Skoda Karoq registration YB69 MUP.

Information can be reported to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the major incident public portal.

