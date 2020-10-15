Telford Christmas Market takes break due to coronavirus

The popular Telford Christmas Market in Southwater is set to take a break this year due to coronavirus.

Telford Christmas Market returns. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Organisers of the market said they made the difficult the decision following a rise in Covid-19 cases both on a local and national level and strict social distancing restrictions which need to remain in place.



Telford & Wrekin Council have been working Tudor Markets Ltd to see if it was feasible to run a festive market in Southwater that would meet people’s expectations.

Unfortunately, trader and public confidence has decreased due to uncertainty around Government restrictions and falling footfall at events.

Scott Simpson spokesperson for Tudor Markets said: “After discussing all options with several contingency plans, we believe the safest option is to cancel the market, as we have a duty of care to both our traders and the community.

“We would like to thank the Council, traders and the public for their continued support and we look forward to welcoming you to Telford Christmas Market 2021.’’

