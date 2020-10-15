9.3 C
Shropshire
Thursday, October 15, 2020
Coronavirus: Tier two restrictions inevitable as number of cases rise in Telford

By Chris Pritchard

Tier two coronavirus restrictions are ‘inevitable’ in Telford says Telford & Wrekin Council’s Director of Public Health, as the number of cases continues to increase.

Telford and Wrekin’s cases have quadrupled in the last four weeks, although the rate of infection is still lower than the regional and national averages whose numbers also continue to rise rapidly.

Currently, Telford & Wrekin and the rest of Shropshire are in the Medium Covid Alert Level – Tier 1.

In the past week, 144 people were diagnosed with Covid-19 in Telford and Wrekin – four weeks ago there was just 25.

Tipping point

Liz Noakes, The Council’s Director of Public Health, said: “We are now at a tipping point and if the virus continues to grow at this rate, it appears inevitable we will see the next tier of restrictions here.

“The increasing infection rates are not restricted to younger people – older and more vulnerable people are now being infected as the virus spreads within families and communities.

“In the past two weeks we’ve had two deaths from Covid-19 in the borough and our thoughts are with their friends and families at this time.

“We must now all play our part to protect more vulnerable community members.

“Please reduce the number of people outside your household that you meet – this will make a big difference in stemming the spread of the virus and protecting those most at risk.

“Be more vigilant about the basic steps – keep two metres from people you do not live with, wear face coverings and regularly wash your hands.”

We must all pull together

Andy Burford, Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care, said: “We know that the majority of people are following the rules, and we thank you.

“But the reality if cases increase at the current rate further restrictions are inevitable.

“If you have any one of the key Coronavirus symptoms, stay at home, self-isolate and book a test.

“If you test positive or are contacted by NHS Test and Trace, you must isolate. A government scheme is there to support those on low incomes to help people to isolate.

“We must all pull together to keep our loved ones and vulnerable members of our communities safe.”

Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
Coronavirus: Tier two restrictions inevitable as number of cases rise in Telford

