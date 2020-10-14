13.1 C
Telford shooting: Burnt out vehicle recovered as part of murder investigation

By Shropshire Live

Police investigating a murder in Telford have recovered a burnt out vehicle, believed to be linked to the shooting.

Around midday yesterday afternoon, a 20-year-old man was shot in the car park in the Bridges Business Park in Horsehay. He sadly died as a result of his injuries.

Formal identification has yet to take place but police say the man’s next of kin have been informed.

Last night, a car was set on fire in a car park at the foot of the Wrekin. Firefighters were called to the fire at around 10.07pm. The vehicle was destroyed.

Detectives believe the vehicle – a grey Skoda Karoq registration YB69 MUP – is linked to the shooting.

Number of lines of enquiries

A murder investigation has been launched and detectives are appealing for witnesses.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy from West Mercia Police’s Major Incident Unit, said: “We have a number of lines of enquiries that we are following and are keen to hear from any members of the public who have information that could assist in our investigation.

“In particular anyone who may have seen, or has dashcam footage of, a grey Skoda Karoq, registration YB69 MUP, in Telford between 11am and 11pm yesterday, or anyone who visited the Bridges Business Park between 11am and 1pm yesterday.

“We know there is speculation about the identity of the man who died, however, I must stress formal identification has yet to take place and until this has happened we are not in a position to name other than to say his next of kin has been informed and we have specially trained officers working with his family to offer support as our enquiries continue.”

An increased police presence remains in and around Horsehay today as officers carry out enquiries and offer reassurance to local residents and businesses.

Information can be reported to West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 00239_I_13102020 or online at www.westmercia.police.uk.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
