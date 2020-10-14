7.1 C
Telford and Wrekin celebrate Green Flag Award hat-trick

By Shropshire Live

Dawley Park and Hartshill Park join Telford Town Park among the Green Flag Award winning parks for 2020.

Southwater will be lit up green from tonight until Sunday to celebrate the borough’s success. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council
All three parks will be raising their Green Flags with pride today. Southwater will also be lit up green from tonight until Sunday to celebrate the borough’s success and say ‘thank you’ to the park staff, volunteers and judges for all their hard work. 

Other Green Flag Shropshire parks include The Mere at Ellesmere, Stanmore Country Park and Severn Valley Country Park.

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for their management across the United Kingdom and around the world.

Cllr Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for parks, said: “This is wonderful news. Like the rest of the country, our parks and green spaces have been a lifeline for so many people this year. We have all used them to relax, meet friends and exercise. 

“More visitors brings more challenges for those who help look after our parks, so to achieve the standards demanded by the Green Flag Award for not one, but three parks, is a fantastic achievement.”

Paul Slack, idverde operations director, added: “This is fantastic news and a significant achievement for the borough of Telford and Wrekin and brings some positive news during difficult times. I am extremely proud of the local idverde team who have put in the effort working alongside council officers and others to achieve the required grade and look forward to seeing the new flags flying high.”

Commenting on Telford and Wrekin’s success, Keep Britain Tidy Chief Executive Allison Ogden-Newton OBE said: “It is testament to the incredible dedication and hard work of parks staff and volunteers that, despite the challenges that went along with record numbers of visitors, Dawley Park, Hartshill Park and Telford Town Park have achieved the highest international standards.”

Covid Coronavirus generic hand gel

Coronavirus: New three-tier restrictions come into force with Shropshire placed at ‘medium’

The Government's new three-tiered coronavirus restrictions come into force today with Shropshire placed at 'medium', the lowest level.
Telford and Wrekin celebrate Green Flag Award hat-trick

Dawley Park and Hartshill Park join Telford Town Park among the Green Flag Award winning parks for 2020.
Murder investigation launched after man dies following shooting in Telford

A murder investigation has been launched after a 20-year-old man died following a shooting at a Telford business park.
Former Shrewsbury Town manager Richie Barker passes away aged 80

Former Shrewsbury Town, Stoke City, and Notts County boss Richie Barker has passed away at the age of 80.
Peter Dyson, Proud Winner of the Duke Trophy. Photo: Mike Purnell

The Duke Trophy Stays in Bridgnorth

Bridgnorth Golf Club has held its Senior Mens Open (The Duke Trophy) which was keenly supported.
Doncaster Rovers boss did not want to call off Shrewsbury Town clash

Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Moore insists that his hand was forced due to injuries and he did not want to call off the clash against Shrewsbury Town.
Chris Pritchard, editor of Shropshire Live and Carl Jones, editor of Shropshire Business pictured in the new SBLTV studio based at Yarrington in Shrewsbury

Shropshire Business Live TV to launch this month

Three Shropshire media organisations have joined forces to launch an exciting new broadcasting venture for the local business community.
Owners Derek and Maria Bowen at Moonshine & Fuggles

Owners over the moon to reveal store makeover after successful 100 days

A Shropshire couple has celebrated a successful 100 days since taking over a county high street business by revealing a stunning makeover for the shop.
From left to right – Help Desk Technician at Bespoke Computing Rhiannon Copeman, Marketing Assistant at Bespoke Computing Ltd Bethany Mullen, Managing Director of Bespoke Computing Ltd Chris Pallett, (Help Desk Technician), Office Administrator at Bespoke Computing Laura Watkiss

Shropshire IT company expands to increase resources for local businesses

Shropshire IT Solutions Firm, Bespoke Computing Ltd, has decided to expand to help other businesses grow during this difficult time.
Nature inspired knitted creations are on display for Woollen Woods at Attingham Park. Photo: National Trust/Jayne Gough

Tree-mendous visits to be made at Attingham this autumn

Visitors to Attingham Park, the National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury are being encouraged to enjoy a Tree-mendous visit and enjoy the great outdoors this autumn.
St Mary’s Church featured in one of the new audio tours

New audio tours of Shrewsbury launched

A selection of audio tours of Shrewsbury is being launched to help visitors and locals alike discover more about the town - even if they can’t visit in person.
Lynette Williams with fundraiser Julie Kaur

Wrekin Challenge raises £2,500 for Georgia Williams Trust

A Telford business owner has raised over £2,500 for the Georgia Williams Trust after pledging to walk up The Wrekin for 25 consecutive days.
Olly Murs

Olly Murs to perform in Telford next summer

Olly Murs will play the QEII Arena in Telford next summer as part of an extensive 25 date UK tour.
The Iron Bridge will be illuminated on both Saturday and Sunday evening

Iron Bridge and the Gorge to be lit up this weekend

As part of the popular “Festival of Imagination”, people can see a ‘night of light’ in Ironbridge this weekend, celebrating the area’s World Heritage Site status.
Jan Park, Vice Chair, in her studio

Art trail extended with new exhibition after record-breaking year

The Secret Severn Art Trail is being extended with an exciting new exhibition after the number of visitors and sales of artists’ work for the 10-day event broke all previous years’ records.
Poppy Evans tries out her baking skills ahead of the community bake off

Hunt on for Shropshire’s very own star baker

The hunt is on for Shropshire's very own home star baker as Hope House children’s hospice launches its Eat Cake Week.
Al Sorriso, which is run by husband and wife team Luciana Palmieri and Mark Smith, has emerged from Covid-19 with exciting plans to become a destination dining venue

Albrighton restaurant celebrates first birthday after completing a £30,000 investment

A family-run restaurant in Albrighton is celebrating its first birthday in style after completing a £30,000 investment drive that has created an outside courtyard area, a brand refresh and the launch of an exciting new menu.
Jon and Peggy plant Black Poplar trees in the forest around the roastery in south Shropshire

Shropshire coffee company furthers its green credentials

A Shropshire-based coffee company is making a positive environmental impact not only with its packaging and ‘off-grid’ roastery but also a tree planting scheme.
