7.1 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Home News

Coronavirus: New three-tier restrictions come into force with Shropshire placed at ‘medium’

By Chris Pritchard

The Government’s new three-tiered coronavirus restrictions come into force today with Shropshire placed at ‘medium’, the lowest level.

Covid Coronavirus generic hand gel

However, cases in both the Shropshire Council and Telford & Wrekin Council areas have seen a sharp rise in recent weeks with tougher restrictions possible.

For the week ending 10 October, there were 70 cases per 100,000 people in Telford and Wrekin and 79 cases per 100,000 in Shropshire. The average area in England had 81 cases.

Summary of the current ‘medium’ restrictions

– You must not socialise in groups larger than 6, indoors or outdoors.

– Hospitality businesses like pubs and restaurants are open but with restrictions including, 10pm closing time, and table service only.

– Travel in and out of the area is allowed – do not travel to areas where the Covid Alert Level is “very high”.

Help stop the spread

Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin Council are urging local residents to do their bit in helping stop the spread of coronavirus.

You must wear a face covering in those areas where this required by law such as shops and public transport. Continue to follow social distancing rules, wash hands as often as possible and work from home where you can.

Limit the number of times you come into contact with others outside your household or bubble – whether it’s in a shop, at the school gates or meeting friends.

This isn’t a time to pause and do nothing

Shropshire Council’s Public Health team, in partnership with colleagues from Public Health England, continue to manage and contain local outbreaks. The Council has also undertaken community engagement work in those parts of the county that had seen the highest number of new cases to reinforce important public health guidance and advice.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire’s Director of Public Health said:

“Almost every area of Shropshire at the time of writing is experiencing a rise in cases, and across all age groups.

“This time last month we had 29 cases in a week– now we have 222 cases so this shows how rapidly the virus can spread.

“COVID-19 isn’t going away anytime soon and it remains a danger across our community. I need to be brutally honest with people – if the infection rates continue to rise like they have done in recent weeks – we will be facing tougher restrictions and a local lockdown.

“This isn’t a time to pause and do nothing, we need everyone to follow the measures designed to keep ourselves and our loved ones.

“We are asking people to be even more vigilant about the basic steps. It means keeping 2 metres from people you do not live with, wear face coverings and wash hands.

“Please limit the number of times you come into contact with others outside your household or bubble – whether it’s in a shop, at the school gates or meeting friends. This will help reduce the rising rate of transmission.

“If you have symptoms, please stay at home, self-isolate and book a test.  Do not leave home if you or anyone in your household has symptoms.

“The power is in our hands. If we all step up and do our part, we can cut the rates of infection.”

We must all play our part

David Sidaway, Chief Executive at Telford and Wrekin Council, said:

“The number of confirmed cases we have has now risen for four consecutive weeks.

“We also had the sad news of the first death of a local resident from coronavirus since July.

“With the virus continuing to spread in the borough, we must all play our part to contain the spread to protect each other.

“Thank you to all who have been following the rules by continuing to wash your hands, keep your distance and wear a face mask.

“The best way to stop the spread of the virus it to reduce the number of people you meet each day at home, outside your home in your leisure time and at work.”

We cannot get complacent

Dr Julian Povey, Chair of Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Groups, said:

“We cannot get complacent about the very real threat of COVID-19 and make no mistake it is here in the County. With the number of cases continuing to rise, I am calling on the people of Shropshire to help support their local NHS by ensuring they all follow the national guidance and wear face coverings, wash hands frequently and practice social distancing.

“If anyone has any symptoms do not go to your local GP practice and  instead check out www.nhs.uk which had lots of information and details on how to book a test or call NHS 111.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Full Fibre shares video depicting journey of bringing their fibre network to Shrewsbury

Broadband company Full Fibre has teamed up with a local production company to create a video showing their journey of building a real fibre optic network in Shrewsbury.
Read Article

Have you future proofed your business?

Preparing your business for the future is as important as focussing on the here and now.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Covid Coronavirus generic hand gel

Coronavirus: New three-tier restrictions come into force with Shropshire placed at ‘medium’

The Government's new three-tiered coronavirus restrictions come into force today with Shropshire placed at 'medium', the lowest level.
Read Article
Southwater will be lit up green from tonight until Sunday to celebrate the borough’s success. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford and Wrekin celebrate Green Flag Award hat-trick

Dawley Park and Hartshill Park join Telford Town Park among the Green Flag Award winning parks for 2020.
Read Article

Murder investigation launched after man dies following shooting in Telford

A murder investigation has been launched after a 20-year-old man died following a shooting at a Telford business park.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Former Shrewsbury Town manager Richie Barker passes away aged 80

Former Shrewsbury Town, Stoke City, and Notts County boss Richie Barker has passed away at the age of 80.
Read Article
Peter Dyson, Proud Winner of the Duke Trophy. Photo: Mike Purnell

The Duke Trophy Stays in Bridgnorth

Bridgnorth Golf Club has held its Senior Mens Open (The Duke Trophy) which was keenly supported.
Read Article

Doncaster Rovers boss did not want to call off Shrewsbury Town clash

Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Moore insists that his hand was forced due to injuries and he did not want to call off the clash against Shrewsbury Town.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Chris Pritchard, editor of Shropshire Live and Carl Jones, editor of Shropshire Business pictured in the new SBLTV studio based at Yarrington in Shrewsbury

Shropshire Business Live TV to launch this month

Three Shropshire media organisations have joined forces to launch an exciting new broadcasting venture for the local business community.
Read Article
Owners Derek and Maria Bowen at Moonshine & Fuggles

Owners over the moon to reveal store makeover after successful 100 days

A Shropshire couple has celebrated a successful 100 days since taking over a county high street business by revealing a stunning makeover for the shop.
Read Article
From left to right – Help Desk Technician at Bespoke Computing Rhiannon Copeman, Marketing Assistant at Bespoke Computing Ltd Bethany Mullen, Managing Director of Bespoke Computing Ltd Chris Pallett, (Help Desk Technician), Office Administrator at Bespoke Computing Laura Watkiss

Shropshire IT company expands to increase resources for local businesses

Shropshire IT Solutions Firm, Bespoke Computing Ltd, has decided to expand to help other businesses grow during this difficult time.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Nature inspired knitted creations are on display for Woollen Woods at Attingham Park. Photo: National Trust/Jayne Gough

Tree-mendous visits to be made at Attingham this autumn

Visitors to Attingham Park, the National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury are being encouraged to enjoy a Tree-mendous visit and enjoy the great outdoors this autumn.
Read Article
St Mary’s Church featured in one of the new audio tours

New audio tours of Shrewsbury launched

A selection of audio tours of Shrewsbury is being launched to help visitors and locals alike discover more about the town - even if they can’t visit in person.
Read Article
Lynette Williams with fundraiser Julie Kaur

Wrekin Challenge raises £2,500 for Georgia Williams Trust

A Telford business owner has raised over £2,500 for the Georgia Williams Trust after pledging to walk up The Wrekin for 25 consecutive days.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Olly Murs

Olly Murs to perform in Telford next summer

Olly Murs will play the QEII Arena in Telford next summer as part of an extensive 25 date UK tour.
Read Article
The Iron Bridge will be illuminated on both Saturday and Sunday evening

Iron Bridge and the Gorge to be lit up this weekend

As part of the popular “Festival of Imagination”, people can see a ‘night of light’ in Ironbridge this weekend, celebrating the area’s World Heritage Site status.
Read Article
Jan Park, Vice Chair, in her studio

Art trail extended with new exhibition after record-breaking year

The Secret Severn Art Trail is being extended with an exciting new exhibition after the number of visitors and sales of artists’ work for the 10-day event broke all previous years’ records.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Poppy Evans tries out her baking skills ahead of the community bake off

Hunt on for Shropshire’s very own star baker

The hunt is on for Shropshire's very own home star baker as Hope House children’s hospice launches its Eat Cake Week.
Read Article
Al Sorriso, which is run by husband and wife team Luciana Palmieri and Mark Smith, has emerged from Covid-19 with exciting plans to become a destination dining venue

Albrighton restaurant celebrates first birthday after completing a £30,000 investment

A family-run restaurant in Albrighton is celebrating its first birthday in style after completing a £30,000 investment drive that has created an outside courtyard area, a brand refresh and the launch of an exciting new menu.
Read Article
Jon and Peggy plant Black Poplar trees in the forest around the roastery in south Shropshire

Shropshire coffee company furthers its green credentials

A Shropshire-based coffee company is making a positive environmental impact not only with its packaging and ‘off-grid’ roastery but also a tree planting scheme.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
clear sky
7.1 ° C
8 °
6.1 °
100 %
3.1kmh
7 %
Wed
13 °
Thu
11 °
Fri
11 °
Sat
10 °
Sun
12 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP