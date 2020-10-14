13.1 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Adcote shortlisted for ‘Senior School of the Year’

By Shropshire Live

Adcote School, at Little Ness, near Shrewsbury, has been shortlisted as a finalist for ‘Senior School of the Year 2020’.

Adcote School hopes to secure a win for its Senior School in this year’s ISA Awards
The news comes after the non-selective all-girl’s school won a national award for its Prep School and marks the fifth time in three years that Adcote has been shortlisted for a major national award.

Last year Adcote was the winner of the national award for ‘Academic Excellence and Innovation’ in the Prep/Junior School category at the Independent Schools Association (ISA) annual awards.

Now it hopes to secure a win for its Senior School in this year’s ISA Awards in recognition of far reaching changes it has implemented over the last three years.

These include the introduction of greater personalised learning, which has led to improved academic standards and exam results, and an enhanced programme of personal development that seeks to nurture individual talent and equip students with the skills they need to lead happy and successful lives.

Headmistress Diane Browne said: “This is the third year in a row that Adcote’s excellence has been recognised at a national level.

“To be a finalist for ‘Senior School of the Year’ is an amazing achievement and we are so proud that our transformational journey over recent years has culminated in this incredible honour.”

Adcote, which welcomes students of all abilities between the ages of 7 and 18, has seen exam results improve significantly over recent years.

Published Government performance tables for secondary schools, measuring the academic progress of individual students between GCSEs and A-Level, put Adcote at the top of the table of schools in Shropshire and in the top 50 independent schools in England.

This year more than 70% of the school’s A-Level results were A*/A grades with 86% of all grades being A* to B. A total of 41% of A-Level students achieved straight A*/A grades. In GCSEs more than 50% of the grades were at the highest levels of 7, 8 and 9 (A/A*) 

Throughout lockdown Adcote students continued their normal timetable of lessons through virtual classes led by teachers online. Adcote is one of the first schools in Shropshire to become a Google For Education School, giving students and teachers access to innovative digital teaching and learning support tools.

Telford shooting: Burnt out vehicle recovered as part of murder investigation

Police investigating a murder in Telford have recovered a burnt out vehicle, believed to be linked to the shooting.
Read Article
Covid Coronavirus generic hand gel

Coronavirus: New three-tier restrictions come into force with Shropshire placed at ‘medium’

The Government's new three-tiered coronavirus restrictions come into force today with Shropshire placed at 'medium', the lowest level.
Read Article
On Sundorne Road, Shrewsbury improvements are to be made to the road markings and traffic signs at the mini roundabout outside the Severn Fields Medical Centre. Image: Google Street View

£1.25m investment to improve road safety in 14 areas of Shropshire

Road safety improvement work is being carried out in 14 areas of Shropshire as part of a £1.25m programme being carried by Shropshire Council and its contractors.
Read Article
Former Shrewsbury Town manager Richie Barker passes away aged 80

Former Shrewsbury Town, Stoke City, and Notts County boss Richie Barker has passed away at the age of 80.
Read Article
Peter Dyson, Proud Winner of the Duke Trophy. Photo: Mike Purnell

The Duke Trophy Stays in Bridgnorth

Bridgnorth Golf Club has held its Senior Mens Open (The Duke Trophy) which was keenly supported.
Read Article

Doncaster Rovers boss did not want to call off Shrewsbury Town clash

Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Moore insists that his hand was forced due to injuries and he did not want to call off the clash against Shrewsbury Town.
Read Article
Chris Pritchard, editor of Shropshire Live and Carl Jones, editor of Shropshire Business pictured in the new SBLTV studio based at Yarrington in Shrewsbury

Shropshire Business Live TV to launch this month

Three Shropshire media organisations have joined forces to launch an exciting new broadcasting venture for the local business community.
Read Article
Owners Derek and Maria Bowen at Moonshine & Fuggles

Owners over the moon to reveal store makeover after successful 100 days

A Shropshire couple has celebrated a successful 100 days since taking over a county high street business by revealing a stunning makeover for the shop.
Read Article
From left to right – Help Desk Technician at Bespoke Computing Rhiannon Copeman, Marketing Assistant at Bespoke Computing Ltd Bethany Mullen, Managing Director of Bespoke Computing Ltd Chris Pallett, (Help Desk Technician), Office Administrator at Bespoke Computing Laura Watkiss

Shropshire IT company expands to increase resources for local businesses

Shropshire IT Solutions Firm, Bespoke Computing Ltd, has decided to expand to help other businesses grow during this difficult time.
Read Article
Kirsty Smallman, director at J&PR, and Chris Pettman, chairman of FOTTP

Voluntary group for award winning Telford Town Park gardens wins support from new sponsor

A voluntary group working to promote, conserve and protect the award winning Telford Town Park has scooped the support of a new sponsor.
Read Article
Nature inspired knitted creations are on display for Woollen Woods at Attingham Park. Photo: National Trust/Jayne Gough

Tree-mendous visits to be made at Attingham this autumn

Visitors to Attingham Park, the National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury are being encouraged to enjoy a Tree-mendous visit and enjoy the great outdoors this autumn.
Read Article
St Mary’s Church featured in one of the new audio tours

New audio tours of Shrewsbury launched

A selection of audio tours of Shrewsbury is being launched to help visitors and locals alike discover more about the town - even if they can’t visit in person.
Read Article
Entertainment

Olly Murs

Olly Murs to perform in Telford next summer

Olly Murs will play the QEII Arena in Telford next summer as part of an extensive 25 date UK tour.
Read Article
The Iron Bridge will be illuminated on both Saturday and Sunday evening

Iron Bridge and the Gorge to be lit up this weekend

As part of the popular “Festival of Imagination”, people can see a ‘night of light’ in Ironbridge this weekend, celebrating the area’s World Heritage Site status.
Read Article
Jan Park, Vice Chair, in her studio

Art trail extended with new exhibition after record-breaking year

The Secret Severn Art Trail is being extended with an exciting new exhibition after the number of visitors and sales of artists’ work for the 10-day event broke all previous years’ records.
Read Article
Poppy Evans tries out her baking skills ahead of the community bake off

Hunt on for Shropshire’s very own star baker

The hunt is on for Shropshire's very own home star baker as Hope House children’s hospice launches its Eat Cake Week.
Read Article
Al Sorriso, which is run by husband and wife team Luciana Palmieri and Mark Smith, has emerged from Covid-19 with exciting plans to become a destination dining venue

Albrighton restaurant celebrates first birthday after completing a £30,000 investment

A family-run restaurant in Albrighton is celebrating its first birthday in style after completing a £30,000 investment drive that has created an outside courtyard area, a brand refresh and the launch of an exciting new menu.
Read Article
Jon and Peggy plant Black Poplar trees in the forest around the roastery in south Shropshire

Shropshire coffee company furthers its green credentials

A Shropshire-based coffee company is making a positive environmental impact not only with its packaging and ‘off-grid’ roastery but also a tree planting scheme.
Read Article
