Investigation into Bridgnorth town centre fires launched

An investigation is underway following two fires in Bridgnorth town centre overnight.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire involving a small amount of refuse alight outside the Cancer Research UK shop on Waterloo Terrace at just before midnight.

A short time later at 12.43am firefighters were called to Salop Street to extinguish a fire involving a small quantity of rubbish and fence.

Police say a male has been interviewed this afternoon in relation to the two fires and their enquiries are still ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101.

