Armed officers attend scene of shooting on Telford business park

By Chris Pritchard

Armed police are this afternoon at the scene of a serious incident in which a man was shot on a Telford business park.

Police Tape Generic

Officers are currently responding to the incident which happened at around 12.10pm on the Bridges Business Park in Horsehay.

One man is being treated by paramedics for what is believed to be a gunshot wound. The extent of his injuries are not yet known.

Superintendent Jim Baker said: “There is currently an increased police presence, including armed officers, in and around Horsehay as we deal with the incident.

“Our initial enquiries suggest the man has been shot at from a vehicle and we are carrying out active enquiries to locate that vehicle.”

Anyone with information that could help with enquiries should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 00239_I_13102020. Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The Bridges Business Park in Horsehay. Image: Google Street View
Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
