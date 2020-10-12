Works begin on A442 Northbound at Randley interchange

The A442 northbound adjacent to Randlay Interchange is closed from today whilst resurfacing, drainage repairs and kerb replacement works take place.



The works will take place on the northbound section of the A442 adjacent to Randlay Interchange. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

A full 24-hour closure on the northbound section at Randlay Interchange will be in place whilst the works which are part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s ‘Pride in our Community’ Highways Capital Programme take about two weeks to complete.

During the works, a diversion route will take traffic up and over the Randlay Interchange and back onto the A442.

The full works programme and diversion routes are published on the Council’s website – they are subject to change, depending on weather conditions, updates will be published on the same website. The work will be done by the Council’s principal contractor, Balfour Beatty.

The A442 works form part of the Council’s £55 million investment programme over the next four years in keeping the borough moving.

The investment includes a range of improvements to be carried out between 2020-2024, such as carriageway maintenance, road safety, footpath improvements, investment in bridges and other highway structures.

It will also see investment in better drainage, more street furniture, sustainable transport, safer routes to schools and more parking on the New Town Estates.

This year, even throughout the coronavirus outbreak, Telford & Wrekin Council’s highways team and Balfour Beatty have been working extremely hard to complete as many schemes as possible.

Councillor Lee Carter, cabinet member for Neighbourhood, Commercial Services and Regeneration, said: “As part of our significant £55.6m highways four-year investment, we want to make sure that Telford and Wrekin has the best roads, footpath and cycleway infrastructure.

“The A442 works, as well as all the other works our teams have been completing even throughout the pandemic, with more projects to come in the next months will significantly contribute to making our borough roads even better and safer for everyone living, working and visiting our borough.”

