Telford College responds to announcement of new exam rules

The Government has announced that next summer’s A levels and GCSEs in England will be going ahead – but with reduced content and a delayed start date.

Graham Guest, principal and chief executive of Telford College

Most exams will now begin during the second week of June, rather than the usual start date of mid-May, in a bid to make up for lost teaching time.

Telford College principal and chief executive Graham Guest said: “On the face of it, this would seem to be a very practical approach.

“Many students have already lost important teaching time – and I think we all realise that the next few months will continue to be challenging.

“A levels and GCSEs tend to get all the limelight, but it is important that this approach is levelled up across all awarding bodies to ensure equality for all students.”

He added: “Streamlining some subject areas, where practical and appropriate, will free up valuable teaching time. We need to be doing everything in our power to ensure that students all get the support they need to catch up.”

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said back-up plans would be explained shortly to cover ‘all scenarios’.

He said: “Exams are the fairest way of judging a student’s performance so they will go ahead, underpinned by contingency measures developed in partnership with the sector.

“Students have experienced considerable disruption and it’s right we give them, and their teachers, the certainty that exams will go ahead and more time to prepare.”

Results days for A-levels and GCSEs will remain as planned – August 24 for A-levels and August 27 for GCSEs.

