Care Quality Commission fines hospital trust over triage time of emergency department patients

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has fined The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust £4,000 in relation to the triage of patients in its Emergency Departments.

The entrance to the Emergency Department at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford

A spokesperson for The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), said: “We have made important changes to our processes in our Emergency Departments and these, along with a successful recruitment drive, has seen our average triage time reduce over the past few weeks to nine minutes at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford and 13 minutes at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

“In recent months we have successfully recruited 14 registered Children’s Nurses and a Paediatric Emergency Medicine Consultant to work in our emergency departments. We have also increased the number of Staff Nurses on duty to ensure that an adult and a registered Children’s Nurse are available at all times to greet our patients and complete a timely initial assessment.

“We are committed to providing the best possible care to all of our patients, their families and carers.”

