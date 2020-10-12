£170m investment will see 1,400 new homes built across Telford

The Wrekin Housing Group is to invest up to £170m over the next five years to build 1,400 new homes across the borough of Telford and Wrekin.

New Wrekin properties in Trench

The first 181 of the homes will be completed this year. These properties include innovative passivhaus homes in Arleston, that were recently inspected by HRH The Princess Royal, more family homes at Pool Hill in Dawley and townhouses in Newport.

The exciting development plans also include the redevelopment of Apley and Haughmond Courts in Dothill to create much needed retirement accommodation, and the much anticipated regeneration project at Leonards Close in Donnington that will begin this month.

The investment further emphasises Wrekin’s commitment to affordable rent and low cost home ownership for communities across the borough.

Group Chief Executive Wayne Gethings said: “The size and scale of this investment is further confirmation of our commitment to communities across Telford and Wrekin. It’s the community that we are here to serve and providing affordable housing is the biggest way we do that. Alongside our care and support services.

“The investment will also be a welcome contribution to the local economy. This investment will not only deliver safe and secure homes for families but also create apprenticeships and other opportunities through the local supply chain.”

