World Mental Health Day: Shrewsbury Samaritans asks people to look out for each other

By Shropshire Live

Shrewsbury Samaritans are reminding people to check in and support anyone who might be struggling during the coronavirus pandemic as part of World Mental Health Day.

At a time when looking after our mental health and connecting with others is more important than ever, the suicide prevention charity is sharing useful information to help people spot the signs that someone isn’t okay.

Centred around the belief that everyone has the ability to make a difference, the resources provide information on how to help someone having suicidal thoughts, what to do if someone is self-harming as well as advice on self-care and looking after emotional wellbeing.

Branch Director at Shrewsbury Samaritans, Helen McGuinness, said: “As the pandemic continues and we face more potentialrestrictions, we must remember to prioritise our mental health and stay connected with others. The age of social distancing has meant people are having less face to face contact so it can be much harder to spot signs that someone might be struggling.

“Looking after mental health and emotional wellbeing is everybody’s business, we all have a part to play. We need to work together to ensure that we check in and support anyone who may be struggling during these challenging times.”

Those worried about somebody else can find a wealth of resources and advice on supporting someone who is struggling and experiencing suicidal thoughts on the Samaritans website

.

Samaritans will also be sharing useful advice and resources on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram throughout World Mental Health Day including some new online resources on supporting somebody who is self-harming.

Anyone can contact Samaritans for free any time from any phone on 116 123, even a mobile without credit, or you can email jo@samaritans.org.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Full Fibre shares video depicting journey of bringing their fibre network to Shrewsbury

Broadband company Full Fibre has teamed up with a local production company to create a video showing their journey of building a real fibre optic network in Shrewsbury.
Have you future proofed your business?

Preparing your business for the future is as important as focussing on the here and now.
News

News

Major infrastructure improvements set for Ironbridge

Major infrastructure improvement works are planned across the Ironbridge gorge during the autumn/winter months.
Lula (right) along with her best friend Sian has raised more than £1200 for Severn Hospice

Shropshire teenager’s hair to get the chop for charity

A Shropshire teenager is today having her head shaved to raise money for the hospice that cared for her mum.
Read Article
Sport

Sport

Peter Dyson, Proud Winner of the Duke Trophy. Photo: Mike Purnell

The Duke Trophy Stays in Bridgnorth

Bridgnorth Golf Club has held its Senior Mens Open (The Duke Trophy) which was keenly supported.
Read Article

Doncaster Rovers boss did not want to call off Shrewsbury Town clash

Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Moore insists that his hand was forced due to injuries and he did not want to call off the clash against Shrewsbury Town.
Read Article
shrewsbury-town-badge-generic

Shrewsbury Town complete loan signing of Arsenal stopper Dejan Iliev

Shrewsbury Town has completed the temporary capture of Macedonian goalkeeper Dejan Iliev from Arsenal.
Read Article
Business

Business

Managing partner, Brian Evans

Lanyon Bowdler highlighted as being one of the best for client service

Shropshire law firm Lanyon Bowdler has been named by a respected national guide as being one of the best in the West Midlands for providing excellent service to its clients.
Read Article
Construction Director Gerald Rogers

Construction Director clocks up 35 years with Shropshire Homes

Local housebuilder Shropshire Homes are celebrating a significant milestone this week, as Construction Director Gerald Rogers reaches 35 years with the company.
Read Article
An aerial view of Telford College's Haybridge campus

Telford College signs up to deliver Government ‘Kickstart’ scheme

Telford College has signed up to become a ‘gateway’ for the Government’s new Kickstart scheme, which is providing fully-subsidised job opportunities for young people.
Read Article
Features

Features

St Mary’s Church featured in one of the new audio tours

New audio tours of Shrewsbury launched

A selection of audio tours of Shrewsbury is being launched to help visitors and locals alike discover more about the town - even if they can’t visit in person.
Read Article
Lynette Williams with fundraiser Julie Kaur

Wrekin Challenge raises £2,500 for Georgia Williams Trust

A Telford business owner has raised over £2,500 for the Georgia Williams Trust after pledging to walk up The Wrekin for 25 consecutive days.
Read Article
The exhibition aims to reveal the artistic talent on Shrewsbury’s streets and give insight into what it is really like to sleep rough and live with mental health issues

The Shrewsbury Ark mounts public art exhibition to raise awareness of homeless

An exhibition is set to reveal the artistic talent on Shrewsbury’s streets and give and insight into what it is really like to sleep rough and live with mental health issues.
Read Article
Entertainment

Entertainment

Olly Murs

Olly Murs to perform in Telford next summer

Olly Murs will play the QEII Arena in Telford next summer as part of an extensive 25 date UK tour.
Read Article
The Iron Bridge will be illuminated on both Saturday and Sunday evening

Iron Bridge and the Gorge to be lit up this weekend

As part of the popular “Festival of Imagination”, people can see a ‘night of light’ in Ironbridge this weekend, celebrating the area’s World Heritage Site status.
Read Article
Jan Park, Vice Chair, in her studio

Art trail extended with new exhibition after record-breaking year

The Secret Severn Art Trail is being extended with an exciting new exhibition after the number of visitors and sales of artists’ work for the 10-day event broke all previous years’ records.
Read Article
Taste

Taste

Poppy Evans tries out her baking skills ahead of the community bake off

Hunt on for Shropshire’s very own star baker

The hunt is on for Shropshire's very own home star baker as Hope House children’s hospice launches its Eat Cake Week.
Read Article
Al Sorriso, which is run by husband and wife team Luciana Palmieri and Mark Smith, has emerged from Covid-19 with exciting plans to become a destination dining venue

Albrighton restaurant celebrates first birthday after completing a £30,000 investment

A family-run restaurant in Albrighton is celebrating its first birthday in style after completing a £30,000 investment drive that has created an outside courtyard area, a brand refresh and the launch of an exciting new menu.
Read Article
Jon and Peggy plant Black Poplar trees in the forest around the roastery in south Shropshire

Shropshire coffee company furthers its green credentials

A Shropshire-based coffee company is making a positive environmental impact not only with its packaging and ‘off-grid’ roastery but also a tree planting scheme.
Read Article
Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
12 ° C
12.2 °
11.7 °
87 %
4.6kmh
70 %
Sat
12 °
Sun
13 °
Mon
11 °
Tue
10 °
Wed
10 °
Latest Articles

Editor's Picks

