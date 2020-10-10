World Mental Health Day: Shrewsbury Samaritans asks people to look out for each other

Shrewsbury Samaritans are reminding people to check in and support anyone who might be struggling during the coronavirus pandemic as part of World Mental Health Day.

At a time when looking after our mental health and connecting with others is more important than ever, the suicide prevention charity is sharing useful information to help people spot the signs that someone isn’t okay.

Centred around the belief that everyone has the ability to make a difference, the resources provide information on how to help someone having suicidal thoughts, what to do if someone is self-harming as well as advice on self-care and looking after emotional wellbeing.

Branch Director at Shrewsbury Samaritans, Helen McGuinness, said: “As the pandemic continues and we face more potentialrestrictions, we must remember to prioritise our mental health and stay connected with others. The age of social distancing has meant people are having less face to face contact so it can be much harder to spot signs that someone might be struggling.

“Looking after mental health and emotional wellbeing is everybody’s business, we all have a part to play. We need to work together to ensure that we check in and support anyone who may be struggling during these challenging times.”

Those worried about somebody else can find a wealth of resources and advice on supporting someone who is struggling and experiencing suicidal thoughts on the Samaritans website

Samaritans will also be sharing useful advice and resources on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram throughout World Mental Health Day including some new online resources on supporting somebody who is self-harming.

Anyone can contact Samaritans for free any time from any phone on 116 123, even a mobile without credit, or you can email jo@samaritans.org.

