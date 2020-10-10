Major infrastructure improvements set for Ironbridge

Major infrastructure improvement works are planned across the Ironbridge gorge during the autumn/winter months.

Whilst not responsible for the works Telford and Wrekin Council are helping to facilitate the improvements being undertaken by utility companies which will mean some roads will be closed and diversions in place.

The council says the works are essential and it’s working hard to minimise any disruption caused.

Cllr Lee Carter Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood, Commercial Services and Regeneration said: “There are many infrastructure improvements that need to take place in the gorge not only by the council but also by external companies which unfortunately means some disruption to residents and visitors in the short-term.



“The work has been planned during the autumn/winter months as footfall is lower in the area during this time.



“We understand that this will cause some inconvenience for those living in and wishing to visit the area but these works will improve the local road network and local services ready for the busier spring/summer season.



Cllr Carolyn Healy Ward Member for Ironbridge Gorge said: “All businesses will remain open as normal throughout the works and we encourage everyone to still come and visit and shop local as local shops and traders need your support more than ever.



“Traffic lights will be in place around the gorge during this time so please allow more time for your journey.

