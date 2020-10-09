Firefighters called to complex workshop fire in Shrewsbury

Firefighters were called to a complex fire involving a large workshop-type garage in Shrewsbury yesterday afternoon.

The fire broke out in a residential garage on Hanwood Road at around 5.30pm.

On Arrival of Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, the fire was immediately escalated to a Level 2 incident due to its complexity involving oxy-acetylene cylinders used for welding stored within the workshop.

A road closure was put in place on the A488 from the A5 to Bank Farm Road and local residents were evacuated.

Six fire appliances including the Incident Command Unit and the Incident Support Unit were mobilised from Baschurch, Hodnet, Minsterley, Shrewsbury and Telford Central. Operations, Hazmat and Safety officers were also in attendance along with West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Station Manager Adam Tempest said: “We’d like to thank residents for working with us and for their patience while we worked with emergency planning from Shropshire Council to reach a joint decision to evacuate as a precautionary measure.

“Crews did a great job and worked hard under challenging conditions having to respond and adapt quickly to rapidly changing circumstances.

“Fires like this which may seem straightforward initially can quickly become far more complex and it shows again how important our on-call crews are to the Service and the county as a whole.

“Thanks to the assertive actions of all the emergency services, the fire was brought under control and no one was injured in the incident.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation with a specialist fire investigation officer returning to the scene today.

Crews used breathing apparatus (BA), covering jets, ground monitors, main jets and thermal imaging cameras at the incident.

