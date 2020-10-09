Arrest made after cannabis farm seized at property in Telford

Police have seized more than 200 cannabis plants whilst carrying out a warrant at an address in Telford this morning.

Police carried out a warrant at an address in Manse Road in Hadley. Photo: West Mercia Police

The plants with an estimated street value of £200,000 were seized after being discovered at a property on Manse Road in Hadley.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested and is in police custody.

Detective Sergeant Paul Smeilus, from Telford Proactive CID, said: “This is another example of the steps we’re taking to disrupt serious and organised crime and pursue those suspected of being involved.”

Information about drugs and drug supply can be reported to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

