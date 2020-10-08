More cleaning patrols for Shrewsbury to help stop spread of Covid-19

More cleaning patrols are being introduced and subsidised safety products offered to traders to help stop the spread of Covid-19 in Shrewsbury town centre.

Shrewsbury’s High Street

Shrewsbury Recovery Taskforce, made up of Shropshire Council, Shrewsbury BID and Shrewsbury Town Council, is providing funding for cleaning operatives who will patrol the town centre on a regular basis.

The operatives, provided by Lavender Blue Services, will regularly clean surfaces such as door handles, parking meters and benches around Shrewsbury town centre.

The taskforce is also providing Covid-19 prevention products, including hand sanitiser and masks, at a 30% discount for town centre businesses to use at their premises.

Stephanie Mansell-Jones, business liaison at Shrewsbury BID, said there was a big demand for protective equipment from traders.

“Everyone is very aware of their responsibility to keep customers and staff safe,” she said. “It’s been really encouraging to see a steady increase in footfall during the summer, and we want to reassure people that town centre businesses are doing everything possible to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“We would encourage businesses to get in touch quickly to take advantage of the 30% offer, as order amounts are limited to allow as many businesses as possible to benefit from the scheme.”

Councillor Peter Nutting, leader of Shropshire Council, said the subsidised equipment was being provided to businesses at the lowest possible price.

He said: “The absolute priority for Shrewsbury Recovery Taskforce is making the town centre as safe as possible, and cleanliness is obviously an important part of that.

“We are keen to make it as easy and cost-effective as possible for businesses to continue to trade whilst making their premises safe and welcoming for customers.

“This is a not for profit enterprise to support the businesses of Shrewsbury and to help keep their employees and customers safe.”

Helen Ball, Shrewsbury Town Council clerk, said the cleaning operatives would help maintain good hygiene standards in the town centre.

She said: “It’s vital that the public feel confident that they will be safe when coming into Shrewsbury, and we hope by providing more cleaning patrols we will help to build that confidence.

“The new operatives will regularly patrol the town centre to sanitise regular touch points such as door handles, benches and car parking meters, over and above the general cleaning already carried out by council staff.

“Shrewsbury has bounced back well from the national lockdown and we are determined to keep working together to ensure people can still visit the town centre safely over the coming weeks and months.”

