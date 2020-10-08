8.2 C
Shropshire
Friday, October 9, 2020
Home News

More cleaning patrols for Shrewsbury to help stop spread of Covid-19

By Shropshire Live

More cleaning patrols are being introduced and subsidised safety products offered to traders to help stop the spread of Covid-19 in Shrewsbury town centre.

Shrewsbury's High Street
Shrewsbury’s High Street

Shrewsbury Recovery Taskforce, made up of Shropshire Council, Shrewsbury BID and Shrewsbury Town Council, is providing funding for cleaning operatives who will patrol the town centre on a regular basis.

The operatives, provided by Lavender Blue Services, will regularly clean surfaces such as door handles, parking meters and benches around Shrewsbury town centre.

The taskforce is also providing Covid-19 prevention products, including hand sanitiser and masks, at a 30% discount for town centre businesses to use at their premises.
Stephanie Mansell-Jones, business liaison at Shrewsbury BID, said there was a big demand for protective equipment from traders.

“Everyone is very aware of their responsibility to keep customers and staff safe,” she said. “It’s been really encouraging to see a steady increase in footfall during the summer, and we want to reassure people that town centre businesses are doing everything possible to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“We would encourage businesses to get in touch quickly to take advantage of the 30% offer, as order amounts are limited to allow as many businesses as possible to benefit from the scheme.”

Councillor Peter Nutting, leader of Shropshire Council, said the subsidised equipment was being provided to businesses at the lowest possible price.

He said: “The absolute priority for Shrewsbury Recovery Taskforce is making the town centre as safe as possible, and cleanliness is obviously an important part of that.

“We are keen to make it as easy and cost-effective as possible for businesses to continue to trade whilst making their premises safe and welcoming for customers.

“This is a not for profit enterprise to support the businesses of Shrewsbury and to help keep their employees and customers safe.”

Helen Ball, Shrewsbury Town Council clerk, said the cleaning operatives would help maintain good hygiene standards in the town centre.

She said: “It’s vital that the public feel confident that they will be safe when coming into Shrewsbury, and we hope by providing more cleaning patrols we will help to build that confidence.

“The new operatives will regularly patrol the town centre to sanitise regular touch points such as door handles, benches and car parking meters, over and above the general cleaning already carried out by council staff.

“Shrewsbury has bounced back well from the national lockdown and we are determined to keep working together to ensure people can still visit the town centre safely over the coming weeks and months.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Full Fibre shares video depicting journey of bringing their fibre network to Shrewsbury

Broadband company Full Fibre has teamed up with a local production company to create a video showing their journey of building a real fibre optic network in Shrewsbury.
Read Article

Have you future proofed your business?

Preparing your business for the future is as important as focussing on the here and now.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Coronavirus cases continue to rise in Telford and Wrekin

The latest local COVID-19 figures for Telford and Wrekin show that for the week ending 4 October, there have been 96 people diagnosed with Covid-19. The seven day infection...
Read Article
Shrewsbury's High Street

More cleaning patrols for Shrewsbury to help stop spread of Covid-19

More cleaning patrols are being introduced and subsidised safety products offered to traders to help stop the spread of Covid-19 in Shrewsbury town centre.
Read Article
The Quarry Swimming & Fitness Centre

Quarry and Market Drayton Swimming & Fitness Centres to reopen

The Quarry and Market Drayton Swimming & Fitness Centres are set to reopen following ventilation work to make sure both sites are COVID-19 safe.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

shrewsbury-town-badge-generic

Shrewsbury Town complete loan signing of Arsenal stopper Dejan Iliev

Shrewsbury Town has completed the temporary capture of Macedonian goalkeeper Dejan Iliev from Arsenal.
Read Article

Former Shrewsbury Town favourite says his compatriot has “a lot of talent”

In an exclusive interview with Shropshire Live, former Shrewsbury Town defender Shane Cansdell-Sherriff has heaped praise on fellow Aussie Matt Millar.
Read Article

Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 2 – 1 Bolton Wanderers

Shrewsbury Town seal passage to the knockout stages of the EFL Trophy with a narrow win against Bolton Wanderers.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Claire Moore, managing director at Peakes Travel Elite

Shrewsbury Travel Agent Protects 1,290 Holidaymakers

Peakes Travel Elite, Shrewsbury’s award-winning travel agent, has supported 1,290 passengers so far by re-booking or refunding their holiday since the pandemic began.
Read Article

Shrewsbury law firm recognised in top industry guide as one of the region’s best

Shrewsbury-based legal firm Aaron & Partners is celebrating impressive rankings in the latest edition of The Legal 500.
Read Article
New team members Dylan Purewell, Mark Blanchette and Tom Fenton

Property design team expansion at Berrys

Berrys has strengthened its planning and design team with the appointment of a new architect and an assistant engineer at the Shrewsbury office and a new principal designer.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

St Mary’s Church featured in one of the new audio tours

New audio tours of Shrewsbury launched

A selection of audio tours of Shrewsbury is being launched to help visitors and locals alike discover more about the town - even if they can’t visit in person.
Read Article
Lynette Williams with fundraiser Julie Kaur

Wrekin Challenge raises £2,500 for Georgia Williams Trust

A Telford business owner has raised over £2,500 for the Georgia Williams Trust after pledging to walk up The Wrekin for 25 consecutive days.
Read Article
The exhibition aims to reveal the artistic talent on Shrewsbury’s streets and give insight into what it is really like to sleep rough and live with mental health issues

The Shrewsbury Ark mounts public art exhibition to raise awareness of homeless

An exhibition is set to reveal the artistic talent on Shrewsbury’s streets and give and insight into what it is really like to sleep rough and live with mental health issues.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Olly Murs

Olly Murs to perform in Telford next summer

Olly Murs will play the QEII Arena in Telford next summer as part of an extensive 25 date UK tour.
Read Article
The Iron Bridge will be illuminated on both Saturday and Sunday evening

Iron Bridge and the Gorge to be lit up this weekend

As part of the popular “Festival of Imagination”, people can see a ‘night of light’ in Ironbridge this weekend, celebrating the area’s World Heritage Site status.
Read Article
Jan Park, Vice Chair, in her studio

Art trail extended with new exhibition after record-breaking year

The Secret Severn Art Trail is being extended with an exciting new exhibition after the number of visitors and sales of artists’ work for the 10-day event broke all previous years’ records.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Poppy Evans tries out her baking skills ahead of the community bake off

Hunt on for Shropshire’s very own star baker

The hunt is on for Shropshire's very own home star baker as Hope House children’s hospice launches its Eat Cake Week.
Read Article
Al Sorriso, which is run by husband and wife team Luciana Palmieri and Mark Smith, has emerged from Covid-19 with exciting plans to become a destination dining venue

Albrighton restaurant celebrates first birthday after completing a £30,000 investment

A family-run restaurant in Albrighton is celebrating its first birthday in style after completing a £30,000 investment drive that has created an outside courtyard area, a brand refresh and the launch of an exciting new menu.
Read Article
Jon and Peggy plant Black Poplar trees in the forest around the roastery in south Shropshire

Shropshire coffee company furthers its green credentials

A Shropshire-based coffee company is making a positive environmental impact not only with its packaging and ‘off-grid’ roastery but also a tree planting scheme.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
overcast clouds
8.2 ° C
8.3 °
8 °
93 %
2.1kmh
96 %
Fri
10 °
Sat
12 °
Sun
12 °
Mon
12 °
Tue
9 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP