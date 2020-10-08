Mobile coronavirus testing unit set up in Whitchurch

Coronavirus tests will be available in Whitchurch today and tomorrow via a mobile testing unit set up at Whitchurch Rugby Club on Edgeley Road.

Pre-booked testing is available for anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19, such as high temperature, a new cough, or a change in sense of taste or smell, or thinks they may have the virus.

The unit will be open for tests for attendees in a vehicle from 10.30am – 3.30pm on both days.

Tests can be booked for yourself or any member of your household. All tests must be booked in advance. Residents can register by calling NHS Test and Trace on 119 by clicking here.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire’s director of public health said:

“Shropshire is following the national trend when it comes to a rise in positive cases. Effective testing for COVID-19 is one of the first lines of defence in reducing infections. Testing has taken place in locations across Shropshire and we have seen a good take up from residents.

“The test for coronavirus is free and it is important that we all follow Government guidance about getting a coronavirus test if we start to show any symptoms. These are a loss or change in sense of smell or taste, a high temperature or a new continuous cough. Even if you have one of these symptoms, no matter how mild please stay at home and book a test straight away. Everyone who you live with and those in your support bubble, must also stay at home.

“All tests must be pre-booked as soon as symptoms develop by calling 119 or via the NHS website. People are urged not to turn up without first booking a test.”

