Jobs created as new Starbucks Drive Thru opens in Telford

A new Starbucks Drive Thru will open on Telford Bridge Retail Park this Friday, creating 13 new jobs.

To mark the opening a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Mayor of Telford and Wrekin, Amrik Jhawar will take place at 11am.

Complimentary Starbucks gift bags will be given to the first 100 customers to enter the store and coffee tasting sessions scheduled every hour until 4pm.

The store will support BEAM as its local charity partner. BEAM provides children, young people under 25, their parents, and professionals with advice, signposting, and support for any concerns relating to mental and emotional wellbeing.

Shakeel Jivraj, Head of Operations at Queensway Coffee Houses, said: “We are so excited to open our new store in Telford and the team are closely following guidance from both Government and health authorities to keep everyone safe instore. We can’t wait to start welcoming new faces over the next few weeks.”

The new Drive Thru store is open from 6.30am until 7pm, Monday – Saturday, and 8am until 7pm, Sunday.

Supporting Shropshire Live...