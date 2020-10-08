Coronavirus cases continue to rise in Telford and Wrekin

The latest local COVID-19 figures for Telford and Wrekin show that for the week ending 4 October, there have been 96 people diagnosed with Covid-19.

The seven day infection rate for Telford and Wrekin is 54 confirmed cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 of the population.

The cases include 4 relating to care homes, 10 in educational settings and 16 are students (who attend university in large cities but have home addresses in Telford). The remaining 66 people are in the community across the borough.

Out of the 96 people diagnosed with Covid-19, 4 have been admitted to hospital.

One person was confirmed to have died from coronavirus.

Telford & Wrekin Council says the number of local cases has risen significantly during this period due to the increased transmission in the borough and also due to the number of positive test results that were not shared with local councils in a timely manner from the national Test and Trace system.

Nearly 16,000 cases had been left out of national totals because of a significant data error, of this backlog 56 were Telford and Wrekin cases and these have now been added to total figures.

Telford and Wrekin’s rate of infection is still lower than the regional and national averages whose numbers also continue to rise rapidly.

David Sidaway, Chief Executive at Telford and Wrekin Council, said: “The number of confirmed cases we have has now risen for four consecutive weeks.

“We also had the sad news of the first death of a local resident from coronavirus since July.

“With the virus continuing to spread in the borough, we must all play our part to contain the spread to protect each other.

“Thank you to all who have been following the rules by continuing to wash your hands, keep your distance and wear a face mask.

“The best way to stop the spread of the virus it to reduce the number of people you meet each day at home, outside your home in your leisure time and at work.

“Work from home if you can and if you do meet up – don’t forget no more than 6.

Andy Burford, Cabinet Member for health and Social Care, said: “The misplacement of tests nationally has meant that we are now in a worse situation than previously thought.

“If you test positive or are contacted by NHS Test and Trace, you must isolate. If you need support to isolate there is a Government scheme to help you.

“If we all pull together, we will keep businesses open, protect people’s jobs, our loved ones and the more vulnerable members of our society.”

