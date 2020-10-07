11.1 C
Police issue over 40 fines for COVID-19 breaches in Newport

By Shropshire Live

West Mercia Police has issued at least 40 fixed penalty notices for COVID-19 breaches in Newport since Friday 2 October.

Over the weekend 21 fixed penalty notices were issued for breaches to the ‘rule of six’ and a further 19 were issued on Monday.

Superintendent Jim Baker said: “We know some residents in Newport are concerned that not everyone is adhering to the current COVID-19 regulations, and while we would not want to single out any particular groups, it is really important that everyone plays their part and adheres to the ‘rule of six’.

“The vast majority of people are taking necessary steps and are adhering to the COVID-19 regulations but where there are intentional breaches our approach to enforcement will be robust.

“We know it is difficult for everyone as we adapt to a different way of life, but we all need to do our bit to help protect not just ourselves, but our families and friends.

“Over the coming days we will continue to work with local establishments and the local community in Newport to offer advice and support to ensure everyone is playing their part and adhering to the current regulations.”

