Man arrested after PCSO assaulted in Telford

A man has been arrested after a PCSO was assaulted whilst on patrol in Telford town centre yesterday.

The incident happened yesterday morning after the PCSO spoke to a man who was not wearing a face mask inside Telford Shopping Centre where it is a requirement to wear a face mask.

The man refused to wear a mask and was asked to leave the centre at which point he became aggressive and assaulted the PCSO who was not seriously injured.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and was released under investigation.

Telford policing commander, Superintendent Jim Baker, said: “If officers see someone not wearing a mask in an area where they are required to do so we will stop and speak to them to see if there is a genuine reason.

“We recognise that for health reasons some people are not able to wear a mask and when that is the case officers will let them continue. However, if there is not a genuine reason we will be robust with enforcement which is necessary to ensure we reinforce the current COVID-19 regulations.

“Thankfully, the PCSO was not seriously injured in this incident but I do not expect my officers, or any emergency worker, to be assaulted simply for doing their job. We will not hesitate to take action against those suspected of assaulting an emergency worker and those found guilty could face a significant jail sentence.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...