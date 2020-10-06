MP calls on TSB to keep Church Stretton branch open

Philip Dunne MP is calling on TSB to keep its branch in Church Stretton open following news of its planned closure.

TSB is set to close its Church Stretton branch is 2021. Image Google Street View

Mr Dunne is writing to the Chief Executive of TSB in protest at plans to close the branch on 12 May 2021.

Mr Dunne said: “TSB made a virtue of developing its branch in Church Stretton to provide personal services for customers as other banks closed theirs in recent years. It is therefore especially regrettable to learn that the bank has written to customers explaining it plans to close this branch. I have asked to meet the relevant decision makers in an attempt to persuade them to maintain the branch.

“I have a long championed the importance in maintaining a vibrant local economy of essential local services, including banking and cash handling for businesses and individuals alike. Local businesses will be particularly concerned about maintaining night safe deposit facilities, as well as cash and other face-to-face services for individuals in Church Stretton.

“I shall urge TSB to reverse its decision. TSB nearest branch is 13 miles away in Shrewsbury, but even this is not open at weekends.”

Church Stretton Shropshire Councillor, Lee Chapman, said: “This is a real blow to the town and to the many customers of the bank, who will now have to travel miles away for face to face services.”

Shropshire Councillor David Evans said: “This is another business gone from the High Street. Banks are an important business for small Market Towns. When we lost all three of our banks in Craven Arms the footfall to the shops fell. The bank we use only have branches in Bishops Castle and Shrewsbury. All their branches closed everywhere, it is very difficult to talk to someone when you need to discuss any type of business large or small and also members of the public.”

Mr Dunne was alerted to the closure by Town Councillor, Hilary Luff, who is also campaigning for the branch to remain, saying: “My daughter opened her first bank account here as she was keen to be able to have personal advice for her banking needs, having to travel to Shrewsbury makes this so much harder for her. It’s such a shame for the customers of this bank, many of whom are elderly and less likely to use mobile banking, that it will be closing.”

