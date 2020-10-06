Cannabis plants with estimated street value of £110,000 seized in Telford

Two people have been arrested and cannabis plants seized after a warrant was carried out in Telford.

A warrant was carried out by police at an address in Haybridge Avenue in Hadley yesterday afternoon.

Around 110 cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £110,000 were seized by police.

Two men, aged 28 and 22, were arrested at the address on suspicion of cannabis cultivation.

Telford Proactive CID Detective Inspector, Barry Spencer, said: “This warrant was part of our commitment to tackle serious and organised crime and help make our communities even safer.

“Cultivating cannabis farms such as this does not just bring disruption to local residents but it brings associated harm, we suspect those involved are part of a wider organised crime group and will continue to take further enforcement action and disrupt the activity of all of those involved.”

