10.2 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Home News

Shropshire’s High Sheriff in homelessness reminder

By Shropshire Live

Becoming homeless could happen to any of us at any time – that’s the stark reminder from the High Sheriff of Shropshire as World Homeless Day approaches.

High Sheriff Dean Harris calling on everyone in Shropshire to engage with World Homeless Day
High Sheriff Dean Harris calling on everyone in Shropshire to engage with World Homeless Day

The event, held annually on 10 October, is particularly poignant this year given the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Dean Harris has focused on domestic abuse, addiction, and childhood poverty and deprivation during her year as High Sheriff of Shropshire. With a correlation between all of these issues and homelessness, she wants to ensure the county is alert to the problems faced by those living without a permanent address.

It’s estimated by Shelter that one in every 201 people is now homeless – which in Shropshire would equate to around 1,500 individuals.

Dean said: “The image many associate with the word ‘homeless’ is of rough sleepers on the street. It’s easy to forget those who are staying in hostels, shelters or with friends and family but without a permanent address of their own are also homeless.

“The statistics are worrying, and the ongoing repercussions of Covid-19 mean the numbers are sadly likely to increase even further. But what’s potentially more worrying is that we have no idea how many ‘hidden homeless’ people we have in Shropshire; these are people who have found a temporary solution like living with friends or in a squat, so they don’t show up on official homelessness records.

“There is sadly still a lack of understanding about how someone may find themselves as homeless – there can be so many reasons from a life event such as a relationship breakdown or becoming unemployed; or leaving prison, care or the army with no home to go to. I’m sure plenty of us feel very far removed from the situation homeless people find themselves in, but in reality, there are so many triggers which could lead someone to that situation that any of us could end up homeless at any point in our lives.”

World Mental Health Day is also held on 10 October – a reminder of the links between the two issues.

Dean added: “The latest statistics suggest one in every 201 people in the UK is homeless, and that figure is sadly rising year on year. So, it’s time for all of us to recognise the problems, educate ourselves about the facts, and see what we can personally do to help – whether it’s supporting one of the local charities working with those who are homeless, or sharing information this World Homeless Day.”

Activities will be held throughout the county to raise awareness, including an art exhibition in three vacant shop windows. Co-ordinated by Shrewsbury Ark and featuring paintings, sculptures and prose produced by homeless community members, the ‘View from the Other Side of the Street’ exhibition will run from 5 to 8 October.

The Maninplace team has been busy collecting videos of people for their #PassThePillow project, with the resulting montage being launched on 10 October.

And volunteers will be staying awake between 8pm on 8 October and 8am the following day as part of the STAY:UP fundraiser focused on youth homelessness and organised by Stay Telford as part of Centrepoint’s wider UK event.

Dean will be marking the day by taking part in a socially-distanced sleep out with the Aico team (subject to Covid regulations at the time), who are supporting her charitable projects throughout her shrieval year.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Full Fibre shares video depicting journey of bringing their fibre network to Shrewsbury

Broadband company Full Fibre has teamed up with a local production company to create a video showing their journey of building a real fibre optic network in Shrewsbury.
Read Article

Have you future proofed your business?

Preparing your business for the future is as important as focussing on the here and now.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

The New Inn, Bridgnorth. Image: Google Street View

Bridgnorth pub manager has personal license revoked

The manager of a pub in Bridgnorth has had their personal license revoked following reports of crime and disorder and breaches of COVID-19 regulations.
Read Article
Covid Coronavirus generic hand gel

Local health leaders back ‘Step Up Shropshire’ campaign

Shropshire’s health leaders are urging local residents to ‘Step Up’ in the fight against coronavirus and help avoid another lockdown.
Read Article
A view across the roof to the restored Jubilee Tower and Coronet as the new flagpole is tested. Photo: Historic England

Restored Shrewsbury Flaxmill Malting’s Tower revealed

Scaffolding which has surrounded the highest point of Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings since April 2019 has been removed as restoration continues.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Shrewsbury Town swoop for Jan Zamburek and Matt Millar

Shrewsbury Town has completed the loan captures of Jan Zamburek and Matt Millar from Brentford and Newcastle Jets respectively.
Read Article
Ellesmere Primary School pupils kurling

Pupils slide into new sport at Ellesmere Primary School

Ellesmere Primary School are staying on target in their mission to ensure children are not denied inclusive and competitive sport due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Read Article

Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 1 Gillingham

Shrewsbury Town suffer late heartache as Steve Evans’ Gillingham notch a 94th minute equaliser.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Shropshire Chamber launches 2020 ‘virtual’ business awards

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce’s annual business awards are going ahead this year – but in a virtual format.
Read Article
A screenshot of the My Flood Insurance website

Shoothill co-launches ‘My Flood Insurance’ in the USA

A revolutionary new website to allow US consumers to purchase their flood insurance online has been co-launched by Shrewsbury-based company Shoothill.
Read Article

Shropshire Chamber backs urgent call for events industry support

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce has joined the call to provide urgent support for the events industry.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Lynette Williams with fundraiser Julie Kaur

Wrekin Challenge raises £2,500 for Georgia Williams Trust

A Telford business owner has raised over £2,500 for the Georgia Williams Trust after pledging to walk up The Wrekin for 25 consecutive days.
Read Article
The exhibition aims to reveal the artistic talent on Shrewsbury’s streets and give insight into what it is really like to sleep rough and live with mental health issues

The Shrewsbury Ark mounts public art exhibition to raise awareness of homeless

An exhibition is set to reveal the artistic talent on Shrewsbury’s streets and give and insight into what it is really like to sleep rough and live with mental health issues.
Read Article
Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin and Millie Bobbie Brown filming at Severn Valley Railway. Photo: Netflix

Severn Valley Railway stars in prestigious Enola Holmes movie

Severn Valley Railway plays an important role in the latest film release on Netflix, Enola Holmes.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Olly Murs

Olly Murs to perform in Telford next summer

Olly Murs will play the QEII Arena in Telford next summer as part of an extensive 25 date UK tour.
Read Article
The Iron Bridge will be illuminated on both Saturday and Sunday evening

Iron Bridge and the Gorge to be lit up this weekend

As part of the popular “Festival of Imagination”, people can see a ‘night of light’ in Ironbridge this weekend, celebrating the area’s World Heritage Site status.
Read Article
Jan Park, Vice Chair, in her studio

Art trail extended with new exhibition after record-breaking year

The Secret Severn Art Trail is being extended with an exciting new exhibition after the number of visitors and sales of artists’ work for the 10-day event broke all previous years’ records.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Jon and Peggy plant Black Poplar trees in the forest around the roastery in south Shropshire

Shropshire coffee company furthers its green credentials

A Shropshire-based coffee company is making a positive environmental impact not only with its packaging and ‘off-grid’ roastery but also a tree planting scheme.
Read Article
Karen Lee and Sian Ryan of The Walnut celebrating the awards

Wellington’s Walnut wins national award

Staff at a Wellington restaurant are celebrating after hearing it has won two top accolades.
Read Article
Beth Heath of Shropshire Hamper Company

New hamper company celebrates great Shropshire food

Shropshire Festivals are bringing local food companies together with the launch of the Shropshire Hamper Company in time for Christmas gift buying.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
overcast clouds
10.2 ° C
10.6 °
10 °
93 %
2.1kmh
88 %
Tue
13 °
Wed
14 °
Thu
14 °
Fri
14 °
Sat
12 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP