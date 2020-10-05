New Chair appointed for Shropshire Rural Housing Association

A housing association which provides homes for people in rural areas of Shropshire has appointed a new Chair of the board.

Sam Hine, the new Chair of Shropshire Rural Housing Association

Sam Hine, who has more than 20 years of experience in project management and community development, was a member of the board at Shropshire Rural Housing Association for four years before taking up the role of Chair in September.

The association owns and manages the homes of around 300 tenants across 60 sites in rural towns and villages in Shropshire.

Sam, director of Communities Can Limited, has previously held senior roles at Shropshire Council and South Shropshire District Council, and said the aim of SRHA was to provide much-needed housing for people in rural areas over the coming years.

“It’s a privilege and an honour to be asked to be Chair of the Board of Shropshire Rural Housing Association, it’s a great organisation to be part of,” she said.

“I hope to be able to work with our staff team and my fellow Board members to ensure we continue to deliver a first-class service to our tenants and also to bring forward new, good quality, affordable housing opportunities, in rural areas across Shropshire.

“Shropshire Rural is the only local housing association focused on providing homes in our rural communities – our aim is to help keep rural settlements vibrant and sustainable.

“We are keen to build positive relationships and to work with partners to meet local housing need.

“Shropshire Rural has been providing good quality affordable homes for rent for 35 years.

“My role is to ensure we continue to do so, efficiently and effectively, from a sound business base, listening to what our tenants are telling us and adapting and developing accordingly.”

John Green, chief executive of Shropshire Rural Housing Association, thanked the outgoing Chair, Steve Price, for his hard work and welcomed Sam to the role.

He added: “Steve has done a fantastic job during his term as Chair and I know he is keen to continue supporting the association by remaining on the Board.

“We are delighted that Sam has agreed to make the step up to Chair, and her experience in community regeneration will be hugely beneficial to the association and our tenants.

“I have always been struck by how proactive Sam is – she really gets on with making things happen – and I am looking forward to working together to provide more affordable housing options for our rural communities in Shropshire.”

