National Lottery funding for Oswestry community projects making a difference

Oswestry Charity Qube has received funding from the National Lottery to support their Qube Communities At Home project.

Oswestry Dial A Ride ready to delivery hot meals in the community

The scheme will provide a range of services to support members of the local community and the 1st October marks the start of a hot meal delivery service which has seen Qube join forces with Oswestry Community Kitchen, Osnosh.

Using food that is donated or would otherwise be wasted, Osnosh produce weekly hot meals from the kitchen at The Centre on Oak Street, and are supported by many local food producers and businesses.

The food delivery scheme is just one element of the local support made possible by the National Lottery funding. Qube will also be able to continue its work with telephone befriending, by supporting members at home with activities and virtual meetings and commissioning artists to design creative activities for people to try at home.

Qube Chief Officer Laurel Roberts said ‘Funding from the Coronavirus Community Support Fund, distributed by the National Lotttery Community Fund, has helped us to keep on providing supporting our members. Being able to provide befriending, hot meals or things to do all help to make the current situation more bearable for those who may not have their own support network around them. We are hugely grateful to The National Lottery and the Government for making this possible.

