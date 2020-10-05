Local health leaders back ‘Step Up Shropshire’ campaign

Shropshire’s health leaders are urging local residents to ‘Step Up’ in the fight against coronavirus and help avoid another lockdown.

Last week saw the launch of ‘Step Up Shropshire’ – a new local public health campaign to encourage the county to play their part in minimising the spread of coronavirus and keep themselves and the community safe.

Cases are continuing to rise within Shropshire and, to help reduce the county’s COVID-19 case rate, local health leaders are reminding residents to protect themselves and others by continuing to wash their hands, cover their faces if in enclosed spaces, and practice social distancing.

Dr Arne Rose, Medical Director at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), said: “During the pandemic all our doctors, nurses and support staff have been moved by the outpouring of support for the NHS.

“Although at the Princess Royal and Royal Shrewsbury hospitals we are not yet seeing the same rise in COVID-19 cases that some other hospitals are, we are again seeing patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, and the last thing we want is for the public to get complacent.

“Here at the trust everyone is working very hard to continue looking after every patient that comes through our doors, but please help us by following the national guidance and staying safe.

“We can all do our bit to help prevent the spread of infection – this includes social distancing, the wearing of face coverings in public areas, and frequent hand washing. This is vital not only to protect yourself, but also to protect family, friends and the public around you.

“If you do show symptoms, you should get tested and must self-isolate immediately, to reduce your risk of spreading the virus.”

Dr Julian Povey, Joint Chair of NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Groups, said: “As a GP, it’s vitally important that people do not dismiss symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever, a persistent cough or a change in taste or smell as a common cold.

“I am urging people to take this seriously and to follow the guidelines, to keep social distancing, wash your hands regularly and wear a face covering. We have seen the impact this virus has had on the health of all age groups, and you also do not want to be responsible for passing it on to your friends and loved ones.

“If you do have coronavirus symptoms book yourself a test and isolate at home. Please do not come into a GP practice.”

Step Up and help stop the spread of coronavirus:

Work from home if you can

Limit contact with other people

Keep your distance from people not in your household bubble (2 metres apart where possible)

Stick to a maximum group of 6 people when meeting socially – indoors or outdoors

Wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

If you are unable to wash hands and they are visibly clean, use hand sanitiser with at least 60% alcohol content

Do not leave home if you or anyone in your household has symptoms

Wear a face covering in indoor settings where social distancing may be difficult, and where you will meet people you do not normally meet.

Anyone who has any symptoms should book a test and not leave home for at least 10 days. Those living in households should self-isolate for 14 days if they or any members of the household receive a positive test.

You can book a test by calling 119 or click here

Supporting Shropshire Live...