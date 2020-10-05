10.2 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Bridgnorth pub manager has personal license revoked

By Shropshire Live

The manager of a pub in Bridgnorth has had their personal license revoked following reports of crime and disorder and breaches of COVID-19 regulations.

The New Inn, Bridgnorth. Image: Google Street View
A new manager has now been appointed at the New Inn as the Designated Premises Supervisor (DPS) of the premise, which is trading as usual.

Police and the Licensing Authority for Shropshire worked with the premises owner, Marston’s, to take action.

PC Matt Picken from Bridgnorth Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “Despite our attempts to work with the designated premises supervisor, problems with the venue continued causing disruption and concern to the local community.

“In order to help tackle this we approached the owners of the venue, Marston’s, who listened to our concerns and acted quickly and put in place new management, and we would like to thank them for this swift action.

“The vast majority of licensed premises in Bridgnorth are working really hard to ensure the venue is a safe place for people to go and visit at a time that is incredibly difficult for them. We’re really grateful for everything they’re doing to help make Bridgnorth a safer place and will continue to offer our support to help them with this. 

“For the very small minority who intentionally break COVID-19 regulations or who consistently do not comply with the terms of their license, we will take a robust approach to enforcement.”

A Marston’s spokesperson said: “It’s important that all parties work together to provide the best for their communities and we are pleased to have worked with West Mercia Police for a satisfactory outcome in this instance.”

Full Fibre shares video depicting journey of bringing their fibre network to Shrewsbury

Broadband company Full Fibre has teamed up with a local production company to create a video showing their journey of building a real fibre optic network in Shrewsbury.
Have you future proofed your business?

Preparing your business for the future is as important as focussing on the here and now.
News

News

Covid Coronavirus generic hand gel

Local health leaders back ‘Step Up Shropshire’ campaign

Shropshire’s health leaders are urging local residents to ‘Step Up’ in the fight against coronavirus and help avoid another lockdown.
Read Article
A view across the roof to the restored Jubilee Tower and Coronet as the new flagpole is tested. Photo: Historic England

Restored Shrewsbury Flaxmill Malting’s Tower revealed

Scaffolding which has surrounded the highest point of Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings since April 2019 has been removed as restoration continues.
Read Article
Sport

Sport

Shrewsbury Town swoop for Jan Zamburek and Matt Millar

Shrewsbury Town has completed the loan captures of Jan Zamburek and Matt Millar from Brentford and Newcastle Jets respectively.
Read Article
Ellesmere Primary School pupils kurling

Pupils slide into new sport at Ellesmere Primary School

Ellesmere Primary School are staying on target in their mission to ensure children are not denied inclusive and competitive sport due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Read Article

Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 1 Gillingham

Shrewsbury Town suffer late heartache as Steve Evans’ Gillingham notch a 94th minute equaliser.
Read Article
Business

Business

Shropshire Chamber launches 2020 ‘virtual’ business awards

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce’s annual business awards are going ahead this year – but in a virtual format.
Read Article
A screenshot of the My Flood Insurance website

Shoothill co-launches ‘My Flood Insurance’ in the USA

A revolutionary new website to allow US consumers to purchase their flood insurance online has been co-launched by Shrewsbury-based company Shoothill.
Read Article

Shropshire Chamber backs urgent call for events industry support

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce has joined the call to provide urgent support for the events industry.
Read Article
Features

Features

Lynette Williams with fundraiser Julie Kaur

Wrekin Challenge raises £2,500 for Georgia Williams Trust

A Telford business owner has raised over £2,500 for the Georgia Williams Trust after pledging to walk up The Wrekin for 25 consecutive days.
Read Article
The exhibition aims to reveal the artistic talent on Shrewsbury’s streets and give insight into what it is really like to sleep rough and live with mental health issues

The Shrewsbury Ark mounts public art exhibition to raise awareness of homeless

An exhibition is set to reveal the artistic talent on Shrewsbury’s streets and give and insight into what it is really like to sleep rough and live with mental health issues.
Read Article
Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin and Millie Bobbie Brown filming at Severn Valley Railway. Photo: Netflix

Severn Valley Railway stars in prestigious Enola Holmes movie

Severn Valley Railway plays an important role in the latest film release on Netflix, Enola Holmes.
Read Article
Entertainment

Entertainment

Olly Murs

Olly Murs to perform in Telford next summer

Olly Murs will play the QEII Arena in Telford next summer as part of an extensive 25 date UK tour.
Read Article
The Iron Bridge will be illuminated on both Saturday and Sunday evening

Iron Bridge and the Gorge to be lit up this weekend

As part of the popular “Festival of Imagination”, people can see a ‘night of light’ in Ironbridge this weekend, celebrating the area’s World Heritage Site status.
Read Article
Jan Park, Vice Chair, in her studio

Art trail extended with new exhibition after record-breaking year

The Secret Severn Art Trail is being extended with an exciting new exhibition after the number of visitors and sales of artists’ work for the 10-day event broke all previous years’ records.
Read Article
Taste

Taste

Jon and Peggy plant Black Poplar trees in the forest around the roastery in south Shropshire

Shropshire coffee company furthers its green credentials

A Shropshire-based coffee company is making a positive environmental impact not only with its packaging and ‘off-grid’ roastery but also a tree planting scheme.
Read Article
Karen Lee and Sian Ryan of The Walnut celebrating the awards

Wellington’s Walnut wins national award

Staff at a Wellington restaurant are celebrating after hearing it has won two top accolades.
Read Article
Beth Heath of Shropshire Hamper Company

New hamper company celebrates great Shropshire food

Shropshire Festivals are bringing local food companies together with the launch of the Shropshire Hamper Company in time for Christmas gift buying.
Read Article
Tue
13 °
Wed
14 °
Thu
14 °
Fri
14 °
Sat
12 °
Latest Articles

Editor's Picks

