Woman assaulted whilst walking in Wellington

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in Wellington on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened in Plough Road, Wellington. Image: Google Street View

The assault happened around 4pm in Plough Road when the 78-year-old victim was walking from King Street towards Church Street.

Investigating officers say the woman was approached by a man who grabbed at her wrists before making off in the direction of Wellington town centre turning left on to Church Street at the end of Plough Road.

The woman suffered bruising as a result of the incident.

The man is described as white, slim build and approximately 5ft 7inches tall with light brown hair.

Enquiries are on-going and police are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 00732_I_01102020 or information can be reported online.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.

