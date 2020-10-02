11.4 C
Shropshire
Friday, October 2, 2020
Plans for future of Oswestry take major step forward

By Shropshire Live

Plans to collectively shape the future of Oswestry have taken a major step forward after Shropshire Council appointed an urban practitioner to help guide the scheme.

Oswestry town centre. Photo: Google Street View
The council, on behalf of the Future Oswestry Group, has appointed Allies and Morrison to help create The Future Oswestry Plan.

The team will work with Shropshire Council, Oswestry Town Council and Oswestry BID to develop an investable concept masterplan to help create and support a thriving town. It will form a collaborative programme which will identify short, medium and long-term targeted intervention opportunities to support sustainable development and growth.

Shropshire Council says work is ongoing to consider current baseline data and previous work that has already been undertaken within the town by key stakeholders. The key findings and emerging ideas will be shared through the planned engagement activities with key stakeholders and views will be sought from residents and businesses.

Collaboration and engagement will happen with key stakeholders, partners, local interest groups and the community of which further details will be shared over the coming weeks.

The work being undertaken is not just focussed on the town centre, and other issues will be discussed including public transport, traffic, car parking, sustainable travel and connectivity around the town and connecting to key areas such as the industrial estates, the Orthopaedic Hospital, leisure centre, Gobowen Railway Station, proposed employment and housing sites and a look at the key gateways into the town.

Steve Charmley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for assets, economic growth and regeneration, and Deputy Leader, said:

“We are looking to support the development and growth of Oswestry and we are delighted to have teamed up with Allies and Morrison.

“We want to create a modern, aspirational vision for Oswestry which is deliverable and see the town reach its full potential.

“Oswestry is a fantastic town, with many historical sites and buildings, fabulous local traders and green spaces the envy of many.

“I know it has so much potential to get even better and with our partners across the town council and Oswestry BID we want to work with the public to make that vision a reality.

“The tender process was very positive and the quality of submissions was of an excellent standard. Further to a rigorous shortlisting process and a round of interviews, Allies and Morrison were selected as the preferred supplier.

“They clearly demonstrated local knowledge, thanks to members of their team also being Oswestry residents. They presented interesting and comprehensive solutions to the brief and put forward a robust approach to engagement and consultation throughout the programme of works.”

