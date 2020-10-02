Dodington Surgery in Whitchurch to close next year

Dodington Surgery in Whitchurch will be closing at the end of March 2021, say health bosses at Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).

Dodington Surgery in Whitchurch. Image: Google Street View

General Practitioner Partners Dr Ruth Clayton and Dr Andrew Rogers have announced their retirement after a long and successful career providing healthcare for the town.

The 135-year-old surgery which was originally set to merge with Churchmere Medical Practice will close its doors on 31 March 2021.

Drs Clayton and Rogers, along with the staff at Dodington, will continue to provide all GP services to their patients until 31 March 2021.

Shropshire CCG is currently working through the options available with practices and partners and remains committed to the continuation of high quality healthcare in Whitchurch.

Patients will be informed of any actions that they need to take in plenty of time and are asked not to actively seek to register with alternative practices wherever possible.

The practice was due to be part of the new proposed medical centre at Pauls Moss which has been delayed due to a judicial review.

Dr Ruth Clayton, General Practitioner and Senior Partner at Dodington Surgery, said: “It is with a heavy heart that Andrew and I have taken the decision to close the practice but we are both ready for our retirements to begin.

“My family has been practicing medicine in the town for generations and the building has been a GP surgery now since before the war and before the NHS was established.

“My grandfather, Dr Edgar Clayton, took over the surgery in 1943 as GP and local surgeon in Whitchurch and he was joined by my father, Dr John Clayton, in 1954. The history and heritage of the surgery is really quite special.

“We are obviously sad to be saying goodbye to our patients but thank them all for their warmth and support over the years.”

Dr Julian Povey, Joint Chair of Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin CCGs and local GP, said: “This is the end of an era for Whitchurch as there is so much heritage connected to the practice.

“Both Ruth and Andrew are very popular GPs within the town and have served the community well for many years.

“I know that many people will be sad to see them go but I’m sure even more will join me in wishing them the very best in their retirements.

“The CCG is working hard to find a solution but we believe the Pauls Moss redevelopment is our best option for healthcare in the town in order to attract new GPs into the area. We hope that talks can continue to get the project back up and running.

“Further information will be shared with patients when available, however we are at the very early stages of planning the next steps.”

