Walk-in coronavirus test centre opens at Harper Adams University

The first of a set of walk-in coronavirus testing facilities that will help testing to be more accessible opened at Harper Adams University today.



A view of Harper Adams University from the air

Several new walk-in testing centres are set to be opened across Telford and Wrekin in the coming weeks that will help to make testing more accessible for those without a car.

Anyone with coronavirus symptoms, however mild, can get a free swab test at the site that takes less than a minute.

Tests at the site should be booked or ordered as soon as symptoms begin at nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119.

There are plans for more walk-in centres to be opened in the next weeks and months, with information about locations and dates to be finalised.

Andy Burford, Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care, said: “Making testing accessible to all is important, not everyone has a car and we need to be testing everyone in Telford and Wrekin who has symptoms to prevent the spread of the virus.

“These sites will improve accessibility but we are reliant on Government nationally to have the lab testing capacity to process tests.

“The Council has worked hard with Government to open these centres by providing them with a number of suitable sites to choose from.

“Each site was assessed for accessibility and security; also additional signage is being installed by the Council to prepare the site.”

University Secretary, Dr Catherine Baxter, said: “We are conscious of the need to do everything we can to protect our university community and the wider community surrounding our campus.

“We are confident in the measures we have put in place to make Harper Adams a Covid secure work and learning environment, but also need to be prepared so anyone who has symptoms can be tested and in the event of a positive case so that we can work with Telford and Wrekin Council to take appropriate actions to minimise the risk of transmission.

“The council have been very helpful in helping us to put in measures for the new academic year.

“Having the testing centre on campus will allow us to act quickly to ensure anyone displaying symptoms is tested and, in the event of a positive result, their contacts traced and isolated as quickly as possible.”

