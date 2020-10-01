8.9 C
Shropshire
Thursday, October 1, 2020
Home News

Police to target motorists who ignore rules when overtaking cyclists

By Shropshire Live

West Mercia Police are taking part in an initiative to clamp down on motorists not giving enough space when overtaking cyclists.

The initiative called Operation Close Pass is designed to target those motorists who ignore the Highway Code rules when overtaking cyclists. 

The operation will be using a number of police officers and PCSOs on cycles equipped with video cameras who will be travelling throughout different areas of West Mercia.  Motorists who do not leave enough space when overtaking will be recorded and the offence dealt with. Drivers can be prosecuted for careless driving with 3 points on their licence and a £100 fine.

Currently, the Highway Code states that drivers should allow vulnerable road users as much room as they would a car when overtaking and this campaign advises a safe overtaking distance of 1.5m. With the Highway Code due to be updated this year proposed overtaking rules may be implemented that mean drivers should leave a 1.5-metre space if driving under 30mph but at least 2 metres if driving over 30mph, with larger vehicles required to give 2 metres at all times.

Since 2017 12 cyclists have been killed and 185 injured in collisions across West Mercia, a lot of these could’ve been avoidable if road users shared the road more responsibly.

Ch Superintendent Paul Moxley, West Mercia Police Force Operations comments:

“Cycling has always been popular within West Mercia due to our fantastic countryside and many commuters are now choosing to use their bikes to get to work as a sustainable form of transport.  We saw the number of cyclists increase over lockdown and with encouragement nationally for this to continue we have a duty to those that cycle on our roads to ensure this is done as safely as possible. All of the offences recorded will be processed appropriately and we hope this will lead to a wider education of motorists and ultimately reduce the amount of collisions and improve the safety for those choosing to cycle.”

The initiative is due to start this week in Worcestershire and will be rolled out across Shropshire and Herefordshire over the coming months.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Full Fibre shares video depicting journey of bringing their fibre network to Shrewsbury

Broadband company Full Fibre has teamed up with a local production company to create a video showing their journey of building a real fibre optic network in Shrewsbury.
Read Article

Have you future proofed your business?

Preparing your business for the future is as important as focussing on the here and now.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Coronavirus cases more than double in Telford and Wrekin

The number of coronavirus cases has more than doubled in the borough of Telford and Wrekin during the last two weeks.
Read Article

Walk-in coronavirus test centre opens at Harper Adams University

The first of a set of walk-in coronavirus testing facilities that will help testing to be more accessible opened at Harper Adams University today.
Read Article

Police to target motorists who ignore rules when overtaking cyclists

West Mercia Police are taking part in an initiative to clamp down on motorists not giving enough space when overtaking cyclists.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Shropshire’s Keith Smith received the region’s 2020 lifetime achievement award

Shropshire nominations invited for 2021 LTA Tennis Awards

Nominations are invited from across Shropshire to highlight the outstanding contribution of individuals, clubs and venues in the annual Lawn Tennis Association Awards.
Read Article

Former Shrewsbury Town striker lauds signing of Leon Clarke

Former Shrewsbury Town striker Dean Edwards has lauded the signing of experienced striker Leon Clarke.
Read Article
A ladies session at Hawkstone Park Golf Club

Hawkstone Park Golf Club achieves Women in Golf Charter

Hawkstone Park Golf Club has become the first golf establishment in Shropshire to achieve the women in golf charter to increase the number of women and girls playing and working in golf.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Marie Brooks and Åsa Thompson at Sansaw

Sansaw Estate in new lettings partnership

Sansaw Estate has unveiled its partnership with Shrewsbury property firm Monks Estate and Letting Agents, who will take over lettings, marketing and inspections across the extensive residential portfolio.
Read Article
Russ Cockburn from Cucumber PR will host a workshop titled ‘Creating the Headlines’

Masterclass series launched to help firms to bounce back from Covid-19

Shropshire businesses can tap into a 12-week programme of expert classes to help them upskill their workforces and bounce back from Covid-19.
Read Article
Debbie and Paul Carvell outside Mystique in Shrewsbury

Mystique unveils new contemporary e-commerce website

A Shrewsbury lingerie, swimwear and nightwear specialist has launched a brand new e-commerce website to help attract a new target audience.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

The exhibition aims to reveal the artistic talent on Shrewsbury’s streets and give insight into what it is really like to sleep rough and live with mental health issues

The Shrewsbury Ark mounts public art exhibition to raise awareness of homeless

An exhibition is set to reveal the artistic talent on Shrewsbury’s streets and give and insight into what it is really like to sleep rough and live with mental health issues.
Read Article
Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin and Millie Bobbie Brown filming at Severn Valley Railway. Photo: Netflix

Severn Valley Railway stars in prestigious Enola Holmes movie

Severn Valley Railway plays an important role in the latest film release on Netflix, Enola Holmes.
Read Article
Lucy McIvor has launched a walk and talk service

New walk and talk service launches in Shrewsbury

Counsellor Lucy McIvor has launched a walk and talk service in a rural location, to combine both mental and physical wellbeing.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

The Iron Bridge will be illuminated on both Saturday and Sunday evening

Iron Bridge and the Gorge to be lit up this weekend

As part of the popular “Festival of Imagination”, people can see a ‘night of light’ in Ironbridge this weekend, celebrating the area’s World Heritage Site status.
Read Article
Jan Park, Vice Chair, in her studio

Art trail extended with new exhibition after record-breaking year

The Secret Severn Art Trail is being extended with an exciting new exhibition after the number of visitors and sales of artists’ work for the 10-day event broke all previous years’ records.
Read Article
Traders in around The Square have said the music has been a great success

Music in The Square extended into September

Live music in the centre of Shrewsbury has been declared an outstanding success, with the scheme being extended into September.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Jon and Peggy plant Black Poplar trees in the forest around the roastery in south Shropshire

Shropshire coffee company furthers its green credentials

A Shropshire-based coffee company is making a positive environmental impact not only with its packaging and ‘off-grid’ roastery but also a tree planting scheme.
Read Article
Karen Lee and Sian Ryan of The Walnut celebrating the awards

Wellington’s Walnut wins national award

Staff at a Wellington restaurant are celebrating after hearing it has won two top accolades.
Read Article
Beth Heath of Shropshire Hamper Company

New hamper company celebrates great Shropshire food

Shropshire Festivals are bringing local food companies together with the launch of the Shropshire Hamper Company in time for Christmas gift buying.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
overcast clouds
8.9 ° C
10 °
7.8 °
76 %
2.1kmh
100 %
Thu
8 °
Fri
12 °
Sat
12 °
Sun
14 °
Mon
13 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP