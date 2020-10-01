Police to target motorists who ignore rules when overtaking cyclists

West Mercia Police are taking part in an initiative to clamp down on motorists not giving enough space when overtaking cyclists.

The initiative called Operation Close Pass is designed to target those motorists who ignore the Highway Code rules when overtaking cyclists.

The operation will be using a number of police officers and PCSOs on cycles equipped with video cameras who will be travelling throughout different areas of West Mercia. Motorists who do not leave enough space when overtaking will be recorded and the offence dealt with. Drivers can be prosecuted for careless driving with 3 points on their licence and a £100 fine.

Currently, the Highway Code states that drivers should allow vulnerable road users as much room as they would a car when overtaking and this campaign advises a safe overtaking distance of 1.5m. With the Highway Code due to be updated this year proposed overtaking rules may be implemented that mean drivers should leave a 1.5-metre space if driving under 30mph but at least 2 metres if driving over 30mph, with larger vehicles required to give 2 metres at all times.

Since 2017 12 cyclists have been killed and 185 injured in collisions across West Mercia, a lot of these could’ve been avoidable if road users shared the road more responsibly.

Ch Superintendent Paul Moxley, West Mercia Police Force Operations comments:

“Cycling has always been popular within West Mercia due to our fantastic countryside and many commuters are now choosing to use their bikes to get to work as a sustainable form of transport. We saw the number of cyclists increase over lockdown and with encouragement nationally for this to continue we have a duty to those that cycle on our roads to ensure this is done as safely as possible. All of the offences recorded will be processed appropriately and we hope this will lead to a wider education of motorists and ultimately reduce the amount of collisions and improve the safety for those choosing to cycle.”

The initiative is due to start this week in Worcestershire and will be rolled out across Shropshire and Herefordshire over the coming months.

