Thursday, October 1, 2020
Local charity launches ‘Platinum Challenge’ to celebrate 70th birthday

By Shropshire Live

As Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin reaches its 70th birthday, the local charity is asking people across the county to take on a ‘Platinum Challenge’ and raise funds to support older people in their community.

Sally Raw Rees raised over £900 for Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin by turning her skydiving dream into reality
Last November the charity launched the Platinum Appeal to raise an ambitious target of £150,000 to support older people in three key areas: reducing loneliness and isolation, supporting those living with dementia and keeping older people informed with information and advice.

Unfortunately due to the pandemic the appeal had to be put on hold with all events and celebrations cancelled. Staff and volunteers at the charity quickly adapted their services and refocused their efforts on making sure older people received the vital support they needed during lockdown.

More than ever older people have turned to Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin for help, all the more reason why the charity still wants to mark the amazing 70 years of supporting older people in the county. To celebrate their birthday the charity needs your help.

Walk, run, cycle, venture up one of the famous Shropshire hills or even take a walk in your local park or garden, anything can be a Platinum Challenge. Everyone can get involved no matter what fitness level and not all challenges have to be physical, if you want to organise a knit-a-thon, online quiz or poetry slam it’s up to you.

Taking on a Platinum Challenge herself with a walk up the Wrekin; Heather Osborne, Chief Executive of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin said: “We are calling on the community at large to take on a Platinum Challenge to help us continue to deliver vital services and support for older people most in need. We urge the people of Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin to spread the word and join us in our aim to fundraise and celebrate our 70th birthday.”

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Full Fibre shares video depicting journey of bringing their fibre network to Shrewsbury

Broadband company Full Fibre has teamed up with a local production company to create a video showing their journey of building a real fibre optic network in Shrewsbury.
Have you future proofed your business?

Preparing your business for the future is as important as focussing on the here and now.
Coronavirus cases more than double in Telford and Wrekin

The number of coronavirus cases has more than doubled in the borough of Telford and Wrekin during the last two weeks.
Walk-in coronavirus test centre opens at Harper Adams University

The first of a set of walk-in coronavirus testing facilities that will help testing to be more accessible opened at Harper Adams University today.
Police to target motorists who ignore rules when overtaking cyclists

West Mercia Police are taking part in an initiative to clamp down on motorists not giving enough space when overtaking cyclists.
Shropshire’s Keith Smith received the region’s 2020 lifetime achievement award

Shropshire nominations invited for 2021 LTA Tennis Awards

Nominations are invited from across Shropshire to highlight the outstanding contribution of individuals, clubs and venues in the annual Lawn Tennis Association Awards.
Former Shrewsbury Town striker lauds signing of Leon Clarke

Former Shrewsbury Town striker Dean Edwards has lauded the signing of experienced striker Leon Clarke.
A ladies session at Hawkstone Park Golf Club

Hawkstone Park Golf Club achieves Women in Golf Charter

Hawkstone Park Golf Club has become the first golf establishment in Shropshire to achieve the women in golf charter to increase the number of women and girls playing and working in golf.
Marie Brooks and Åsa Thompson at Sansaw

Sansaw Estate in new lettings partnership

Sansaw Estate has unveiled its partnership with Shrewsbury property firm Monks Estate and Letting Agents, who will take over lettings, marketing and inspections across the extensive residential portfolio.
Russ Cockburn from Cucumber PR will host a workshop titled ‘Creating the Headlines’

Masterclass series launched to help firms to bounce back from Covid-19

Shropshire businesses can tap into a 12-week programme of expert classes to help them upskill their workforces and bounce back from Covid-19.
Debbie and Paul Carvell outside Mystique in Shrewsbury

Mystique unveils new contemporary e-commerce website

A Shrewsbury lingerie, swimwear and nightwear specialist has launched a brand new e-commerce website to help attract a new target audience.
The exhibition aims to reveal the artistic talent on Shrewsbury’s streets and give insight into what it is really like to sleep rough and live with mental health issues

The Shrewsbury Ark mounts public art exhibition to raise awareness of homeless

An exhibition is set to reveal the artistic talent on Shrewsbury’s streets and give and insight into what it is really like to sleep rough and live with mental health issues.
Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin and Millie Bobbie Brown filming at Severn Valley Railway. Photo: Netflix

Severn Valley Railway stars in prestigious Enola Holmes movie

Severn Valley Railway plays an important role in the latest film release on Netflix, Enola Holmes.
Lucy McIvor has launched a walk and talk service

New walk and talk service launches in Shrewsbury

Counsellor Lucy McIvor has launched a walk and talk service in a rural location, to combine both mental and physical wellbeing.
Entertainment

The Iron Bridge will be illuminated on both Saturday and Sunday evening

Iron Bridge and the Gorge to be lit up this weekend

As part of the popular “Festival of Imagination”, people can see a ‘night of light’ in Ironbridge this weekend, celebrating the area’s World Heritage Site status.
Jan Park, Vice Chair, in her studio

Art trail extended with new exhibition after record-breaking year

The Secret Severn Art Trail is being extended with an exciting new exhibition after the number of visitors and sales of artists’ work for the 10-day event broke all previous years’ records.
Traders in around The Square have said the music has been a great success

Music in The Square extended into September

Live music in the centre of Shrewsbury has been declared an outstanding success, with the scheme being extended into September.
Jon and Peggy plant Black Poplar trees in the forest around the roastery in south Shropshire

Shropshire coffee company furthers its green credentials

A Shropshire-based coffee company is making a positive environmental impact not only with its packaging and ‘off-grid’ roastery but also a tree planting scheme.
Karen Lee and Sian Ryan of The Walnut celebrating the awards

Wellington’s Walnut wins national award

Staff at a Wellington restaurant are celebrating after hearing it has won two top accolades.
Beth Heath of Shropshire Hamper Company

New hamper company celebrates great Shropshire food

Shropshire Festivals are bringing local food companies together with the launch of the Shropshire Hamper Company in time for Christmas gift buying.
