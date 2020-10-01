Local charity launches ‘Platinum Challenge’ to celebrate 70th birthday

As Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin reaches its 70th birthday, the local charity is asking people across the county to take on a ‘Platinum Challenge’ and raise funds to support older people in their community.

Sally Raw Rees raised over £900 for Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin by turning her skydiving dream into reality

Last November the charity launched the Platinum Appeal to raise an ambitious target of £150,000 to support older people in three key areas: reducing loneliness and isolation, supporting those living with dementia and keeping older people informed with information and advice.

Unfortunately due to the pandemic the appeal had to be put on hold with all events and celebrations cancelled. Staff and volunteers at the charity quickly adapted their services and refocused their efforts on making sure older people received the vital support they needed during lockdown.

More than ever older people have turned to Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin for help, all the more reason why the charity still wants to mark the amazing 70 years of supporting older people in the county. To celebrate their birthday the charity needs your help.

Walk, run, cycle, venture up one of the famous Shropshire hills or even take a walk in your local park or garden, anything can be a Platinum Challenge. Everyone can get involved no matter what fitness level and not all challenges have to be physical, if you want to organise a knit-a-thon, online quiz or poetry slam it’s up to you.

Taking on a Platinum Challenge herself with a walk up the Wrekin; Heather Osborne, Chief Executive of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin said: “We are calling on the community at large to take on a Platinum Challenge to help us continue to deliver vital services and support for older people most in need. We urge the people of Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin to spread the word and join us in our aim to fundraise and celebrate our 70th birthday.”

