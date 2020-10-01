8.9 C
Shropshire
Thursday, October 1, 2020
Home News

Coronavirus cases more than double in Telford and Wrekin

By Shropshire Live

The number of coronavirus cases has more than doubled in the borough of Telford and Wrekin during the last two weeks.

For the week ending 27 September, there have been 66 people have diagnosed with Covid-19. Four of the cases relate to care homes, 14 relating to educational settings and the remaining 48 in the community across the borough.

Out of the 66 people diagnosed with Covid-19, 6 have been admitted to hospital.

The seven day infection rate for Telford and Wrekin is 37 confirmed cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 of the population.

For West Midlands it is 62 confirmed cases per 100,000 of the population whilst in England it is 58 confirmed cases per 100,000 of the population.

The rate of infection is still lower in Telford and Wrekin than the regional and national averages whose numbers also continue to rise rapidly.

Highest number of cases since May

Liz Noakes, Director for Public Health at Telford and Wrekin Council, said: “The number of confirmed cases we have had in the past week is the highest we have had since community testing began at the end of May, more than doubling in the last fortnight.

“Of particular concern is that the virus is affecting our more vulnerable residents, some in their eighties and, sadly, some have been admitted to hospital.

“Like many other areas – the virus is spreading within the borough and we must all play our part to contain the spread and protect our vulnerable residents.

“The best way to stop the spread of the virus it to reduce the number of people you meet each day at home, outside your home in your leisure time and at work. Work from home if you can and if you do meet up – don’t forget no more than 6.

“If we all reduce the number of close social contacts we have – it may mean that fewer people are infected and fewer loved ones and vulnerable members of our community become poorly with the virus”

“Please also continue to wash your hands, keep your distance and wear a face mask.

“Thank you to all who have been following the rules, including more than 850 children from schools and nurseries in Telford and Wrekin who are self-isolating. Our numbers are lower than other areas – because of this but we need to continue to pull together to fight this invisible virus.”

Help stop the virus spreading

Andy Burford, Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care, said: “It is more important than ever that we do all we can to not let the virus spread within the borough.
If you test positive or are contacted by NHS Test and Trace, you must isolate and there is a Government scheme to help you. Everyone else must continue to wash their hands, wear a mask, keep their distance and limit the number of people we see.

“If we do this, we will keep businesses open, protect people’s jobs, our loved ones and the more vulnerable members of our society.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Full Fibre shares video depicting journey of bringing their fibre network to Shrewsbury

Broadband company Full Fibre has teamed up with a local production company to create a video showing their journey of building a real fibre optic network in Shrewsbury.
Read Article

Have you future proofed your business?

Preparing your business for the future is as important as focussing on the here and now.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Coronavirus cases more than double in Telford and Wrekin

The number of coronavirus cases has more than doubled in the borough of Telford and Wrekin during the last two weeks.
Read Article

Walk-in coronavirus test centre opens at Harper Adams University

The first of a set of walk-in coronavirus testing facilities that will help testing to be more accessible opened at Harper Adams University today.
Read Article

Police to target motorists who ignore rules when overtaking cyclists

West Mercia Police are taking part in an initiative to clamp down on motorists not giving enough space when overtaking cyclists.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Shropshire’s Keith Smith received the region’s 2020 lifetime achievement award

Shropshire nominations invited for 2021 LTA Tennis Awards

Nominations are invited from across Shropshire to highlight the outstanding contribution of individuals, clubs and venues in the annual Lawn Tennis Association Awards.
Read Article

Former Shrewsbury Town striker lauds signing of Leon Clarke

Former Shrewsbury Town striker Dean Edwards has lauded the signing of experienced striker Leon Clarke.
Read Article
A ladies session at Hawkstone Park Golf Club

Hawkstone Park Golf Club achieves Women in Golf Charter

Hawkstone Park Golf Club has become the first golf establishment in Shropshire to achieve the women in golf charter to increase the number of women and girls playing and working in golf.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Marie Brooks and Åsa Thompson at Sansaw

Sansaw Estate in new lettings partnership

Sansaw Estate has unveiled its partnership with Shrewsbury property firm Monks Estate and Letting Agents, who will take over lettings, marketing and inspections across the extensive residential portfolio.
Read Article
Russ Cockburn from Cucumber PR will host a workshop titled ‘Creating the Headlines’

Masterclass series launched to help firms to bounce back from Covid-19

Shropshire businesses can tap into a 12-week programme of expert classes to help them upskill their workforces and bounce back from Covid-19.
Read Article
Debbie and Paul Carvell outside Mystique in Shrewsbury

Mystique unveils new contemporary e-commerce website

A Shrewsbury lingerie, swimwear and nightwear specialist has launched a brand new e-commerce website to help attract a new target audience.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

The exhibition aims to reveal the artistic talent on Shrewsbury’s streets and give insight into what it is really like to sleep rough and live with mental health issues

The Shrewsbury Ark mounts public art exhibition to raise awareness of homeless

An exhibition is set to reveal the artistic talent on Shrewsbury’s streets and give and insight into what it is really like to sleep rough and live with mental health issues.
Read Article
Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin and Millie Bobbie Brown filming at Severn Valley Railway. Photo: Netflix

Severn Valley Railway stars in prestigious Enola Holmes movie

Severn Valley Railway plays an important role in the latest film release on Netflix, Enola Holmes.
Read Article
Lucy McIvor has launched a walk and talk service

New walk and talk service launches in Shrewsbury

Counsellor Lucy McIvor has launched a walk and talk service in a rural location, to combine both mental and physical wellbeing.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

The Iron Bridge will be illuminated on both Saturday and Sunday evening

Iron Bridge and the Gorge to be lit up this weekend

As part of the popular “Festival of Imagination”, people can see a ‘night of light’ in Ironbridge this weekend, celebrating the area’s World Heritage Site status.
Read Article
Jan Park, Vice Chair, in her studio

Art trail extended with new exhibition after record-breaking year

The Secret Severn Art Trail is being extended with an exciting new exhibition after the number of visitors and sales of artists’ work for the 10-day event broke all previous years’ records.
Read Article
Traders in around The Square have said the music has been a great success

Music in The Square extended into September

Live music in the centre of Shrewsbury has been declared an outstanding success, with the scheme being extended into September.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Jon and Peggy plant Black Poplar trees in the forest around the roastery in south Shropshire

Shropshire coffee company furthers its green credentials

A Shropshire-based coffee company is making a positive environmental impact not only with its packaging and ‘off-grid’ roastery but also a tree planting scheme.
Read Article
Karen Lee and Sian Ryan of The Walnut celebrating the awards

Wellington’s Walnut wins national award

Staff at a Wellington restaurant are celebrating after hearing it has won two top accolades.
Read Article
Beth Heath of Shropshire Hamper Company

New hamper company celebrates great Shropshire food

Shropshire Festivals are bringing local food companies together with the launch of the Shropshire Hamper Company in time for Christmas gift buying.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
overcast clouds
8.9 ° C
10 °
7.8 °
76 %
2.1kmh
100 %
Thu
8 °
Fri
12 °
Sat
12 °
Sun
14 °
Mon
13 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP