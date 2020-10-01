Coronavirus cases more than double in Telford and Wrekin

The number of coronavirus cases has more than doubled in the borough of Telford and Wrekin during the last two weeks.



For the week ending 27 September, there have been 66 people have diagnosed with Covid-19. Four of the cases relate to care homes, 14 relating to educational settings and the remaining 48 in the community across the borough.

Out of the 66 people diagnosed with Covid-19, 6 have been admitted to hospital.

The seven day infection rate for Telford and Wrekin is 37 confirmed cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 of the population.

For West Midlands it is 62 confirmed cases per 100,000 of the population whilst in England it is 58 confirmed cases per 100,000 of the population.

The rate of infection is still lower in Telford and Wrekin than the regional and national averages whose numbers also continue to rise rapidly.

Highest number of cases since May

Liz Noakes, Director for Public Health at Telford and Wrekin Council, said: “The number of confirmed cases we have had in the past week is the highest we have had since community testing began at the end of May, more than doubling in the last fortnight.

“Of particular concern is that the virus is affecting our more vulnerable residents, some in their eighties and, sadly, some have been admitted to hospital.

“Like many other areas – the virus is spreading within the borough and we must all play our part to contain the spread and protect our vulnerable residents.

“The best way to stop the spread of the virus it to reduce the number of people you meet each day at home, outside your home in your leisure time and at work. Work from home if you can and if you do meet up – don’t forget no more than 6.

“If we all reduce the number of close social contacts we have – it may mean that fewer people are infected and fewer loved ones and vulnerable members of our community become poorly with the virus”

“Please also continue to wash your hands, keep your distance and wear a face mask.

“Thank you to all who have been following the rules, including more than 850 children from schools and nurseries in Telford and Wrekin who are self-isolating. Our numbers are lower than other areas – because of this but we need to continue to pull together to fight this invisible virus.”

Help stop the virus spreading

Andy Burford, Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care, said: “It is more important than ever that we do all we can to not let the virus spread within the borough.

If you test positive or are contacted by NHS Test and Trace, you must isolate and there is a Government scheme to help you. Everyone else must continue to wash their hands, wear a mask, keep their distance and limit the number of people we see.

“If we do this, we will keep businesses open, protect people’s jobs, our loved ones and the more vulnerable members of our society.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...