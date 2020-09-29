Weekend reopening for The Wharfage in Ironbridge

The Wharfage in Ironbridge is to reopen to vehicles at weekends following closures during the summer months to create a safe socially distanced space.

The measures were put in place by Telford & Wrekin Council to enable more businesses to open safely after lockdown as it provided a safe space for customers and visitors during the busy summer period.

As the weather turns colder the council have made the decision to re-open the road to vehicles at weekends.

Cllr Lee Carter Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood, Commercial Services and Regeneration said: “The coronavirus pandemic created lots of new challenges for local businesses especially in Ironbridge where there often isn’t the open space available to allow for safe queuing systems.

“The safe pedestrian and cyclist zone meant lots of local traders were once again able to return to work and they’ve all done a fantastic job at adapting to still provide a service to their customers.

“With footfall expected to reduce we are now able to allow traffic to use this road again on weekends as social distancing should be able to be managed more easily.

“This is something we are considering doing again in the future as the feedback has been positive but please tell us what you think.’

Cllr Carolyn Healy Ward Member Ironbridge Gorge said: “It’s been fantastic to see so many people visiting the gorge through these difficult times and supporting the local businesses here and we hope this continues during the colder months.

“The atmosphere on weekends has been amazing with visitors, residents and businesses having lots of positive things to say about the reduction in traffic and almost taking the area back to a time that used to be. We are also aware that the closure to vehicles can be inconvenient for some residents and businesses.

“We want as many people as possible to tell us how they feel about possibly repeating this in future, and how we might overcome any problems experienced this summer, so please head online and complete the survey to aid our decision process.”

To complete the online survey click here the survey closes on Friday 16 October 2020.

