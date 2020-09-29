Staff threatened during service station robbery in Church Stretton

Staff at a service station in Church Stretton were threatened with a hammer during a robbery on Friday night.

Applegreen Service Station in Church Stretton. Image: Google Street View

The robbery happened around 9.50pm when a man went into Applegreen Service Station and threatened staff before making off with money and cigarettes.

Police say staff were left shaken but otherwise uninjured.

The suspect is described as white, wearing a blue puffer jacket with a hood and blue tracksuit bottoms.

Detective Sergeant Darren Stacey, from Shropshire CID, said: “This was obviously a traumatic and horrific incident for the victim and we’re keen to hear from anyone who may have any information that can help with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 711_I_25092020. Alternatively, information can be reported online at www.westmercia.police.uk

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

