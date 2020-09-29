Man airlifted to hospital following collision in Albrighton

A man was airlifted to hospital following a collision involving two cars in Albrighton this lunchtime.

The collision happened at the junction of Patshull Road and Holyhead Road at around 12.45pm.

Both drivers were not seriously injured in the collision, although a passenger in one of the vehicles had to be cut free by firefighters before being airlifted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham for further trauma care.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “There were three patient in total involving in the collision. A passenger from one car, a man, sustained serious injuries. Ambulance staff worked closely with the fire service to carefully extricate him from the car whilst he received treatment for his injuries. Once released the man was airlifted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham for further trauma care.

“Both drivers had self-extricated from their cars and were assessed by the team of ambulance staff. One driver, a man, sustained injuries not believed to be serious and was treated on scene before he was taken by land ambulance to New Cross Hospital for further treatment. The second driver declined assessment.”

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and two Midlands Air Ambulances, one from Tatenhill with critical care paramedics and the other from Cosford with a critical care paramedic and doctor on board, attended the scene along with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Mercia Police.

Supporting Shropshire Live...