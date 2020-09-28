Six arrested in Telford as part of county lines crackdown

Six people have been arrested in connection with county lines drug supply in two separate police operations in Telford.

On Friday, police carried out a warrant at an address in Downton Court in Hollinswood with drugs and cash seized. Two men, aged 27 and 19 and two women, aged 35 and 27, were arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply, all four remain in police custody.

In a separate operation, a 28-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply after a vehicle was stopped on the Wrekin Retail Park. Approximately 70 to 100 wraps of what is believed to class A drugs were found in the vehicle which had cloned number plates.

Detective Inspector Barry Spencer, of Telford Proactive CID, said: “Tackling serious and organised crime, such as county lines, is a priority for us and we will continue to do all we can to target those exploiting children, young people and vulnerable adults under our campaign protect.”

The arrests come as West Mercia Police took part in a national County Lines Intensification Week between Monday 14 September and Sunday 20 September which saw 21 people arrested across the counties covered by the force.

