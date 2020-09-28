11.5 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Home News

Shropshire Council reveal plans to develop Shrewsbury’s Park and Ride service

By Shropshire Live

Plans have been revealed to develop Shrewsbury’s Park and Ride service into a ‘next generation’ transport system for people travelling in and around the town.

An artist’s impression of how the Shrewsbury Connect buses and branding may look
An artist’s impression of how the Shrewsbury Connect buses and branding may look

A report to Shropshire Council’s Cabinet this Thursday seeks approval to begin the remodelling, preparation and assessment works associated with the ambition of creating a new transport model under the name ‘Shrewsbury Connect’.

Work will include a review of the existing Park and Ride sites and the identification of possible alternative locations that would provide passengers with new, modern, interchange facilities.

Service frequency, the fare structure, use of electric buses and the cost of any changes will also be considered, along with opportunities to integrate the wider public transport network into the Park and Ride service.

Shropshire Council says that formal discussions will be held with partners and stakeholders, and work carried out to understand how the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the transport industry – and how passenger and stakeholder requirements may have changed as a result.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

“Shrewsbury town centre is on the cusp of some major changes that may need to see a greater reliance on a remodelled and integrated Park and Ride service that is intrinsic to movement within the town.

“Evidence from other successful Park and Ride services around the country has shown that a successful Park and Ride service should have a number of key elements, including an attractive price, convenience, quality and a travel time that is at least as equitable to a similar journey by car, to encourage car drivers to switch from town centre car travel. It’s fair to say that we don’t offer all of these at the moment and, indeed, we’ve seen Park and Ride use halve in the past few years. That’s why these changes are so important, and much needed.

“Officers have developed an exciting vision to address all the key drivers of demand – cost, time, quality and convenience, with the aim of attracting commuters, shoppers and visitors to the town. We now need to develop and build on this to make sure we have a Park and Ride service that is fit for the future, and that we can all be proud of. I’m also discussing our future plans for Shrewsbury Park and Ride with ministers, and hope that these talks will help us to identify possible national funding opportunities.

“We know that the Covid-19 emergency may continue for some time. But, as and when the pandemic begins to subside, the world may look a very different place and it’s important to plan ahead to maximise the post Covid-19 resurgence of economic and social activity.”

Subject to the outcome of a formal consultation it is planned that the phased introduction of the Shrewsbury Connect transport model would start in 2021 along with a phased modernisation of the existing sites and the introduction of electronic buses into the operation.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Have you future proofed your business?

Preparing your business for the future is as important as focussing on the here and now.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Six arrested in Telford as part of county lines crackdown

Six people have been arrested in connection with county lines drug supply in two separate police operations in Telford.
Read Article

Police appeal for information following sexual offence in Telford

Police investigating a sexual offence in Telford are appealing for information.
Read Article
Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is hosting an online public consultation to share proposed plans to construct a new airbase and charity headquarters in the Cosford area

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity to host virtual public consultation for new Cosford airbase and headquarters

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is to host an online public consultation to share proposed plans to construct a new airbase and charity headquarters in the Cosford area.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Report: Plymouth Argyle 1 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town earn a point at Home Park but Sam Ricketts will be concerned about his mounting injury list.
Read Article

Match Preview: Plymouth Argyle V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town make the long journey to Plymouth tomorrow as Sam Ricketts is left reeling with his side’s injury list.
Read Article
Shropshire Academy cricketers line up in their new training kit with Brad Thornton, front left, the NBC Group’s head of purchasing, and company director Peter Thornton

Shropshire’s Academy cricketers receive new training kit thanks to the support of NBC Group

Promising cricketers representing Shropshire County Cricket Club’s Academy have a smart new training kit thanks to the generous sponsorship of a county company.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Anton Gunter, managing director of Global Freight Services in Telford

Shropshire businesses offered free support as UK’s post-Brexit transition draws to a close

Business owners across Shropshire are being given the chance to have a free one-to-one consultation with a local trade expert before the UK’s post-Brexit transition draws to a close.
Read Article
One of Aico's training rooms at their Oswestry headquarters

Aico training CPD certified by the Fire Industry Association

Aico have recently had their award-winning Expert Installer core module CPD certified by the Fire Industry Association.
Read Article
Sam Amery in her new shop

New ‘green’ business for Bridgnorth

A new business which will help Bridgnorth to become a ‘greener’ town has been launched.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

The pop-up shop at the Greenhous West Midlands Showground is open this weekend

Rural Charity creates giant pop-up shop

Shropshire’s Rural Charity has created a pop-up shop at the Greenhous West Midlands Showground to help clear some of the donations it has received.
Read Article
Penelope Timmis

Shropshire Artist’s work included in prestigious Royal Academy event in London

A professional Shropshire artist has had her work auctioned at the annual Private View of the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition in London this September.
Read Article
Breakfast presenter James Levett (left) in the Gorgeous FM studio

New LGBTQA+ radio station prepares to launch across Shropshire

A brand new LGBTQA+ radio station is set to launch on digital radio across Shropshire later this month.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

The Iron Bridge will be illuminated on both Saturday and Sunday evening

Iron Bridge and the Gorge to be lit up this weekend

As part of the popular “Festival of Imagination”, people can see a ‘night of light’ in Ironbridge this weekend, celebrating the area’s World Heritage Site status.
Read Article
Jan Park, Vice Chair, in her studio

Art trail extended with new exhibition after record-breaking year

The Secret Severn Art Trail is being extended with an exciting new exhibition after the number of visitors and sales of artists’ work for the 10-day event broke all previous years’ records.
Read Article
Traders in around The Square have said the music has been a great success

Music in The Square extended into September

Live music in the centre of Shrewsbury has been declared an outstanding success, with the scheme being extended into September.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Karen Lee and Sian Ryan of The Walnut celebrating the awards

Wellington’s Walnut wins national award

Staff at a Wellington restaurant are celebrating after hearing it has won two top accolades.
Read Article
Beth Heath of Shropshire Hamper Company

New hamper company celebrates great Shropshire food

Shropshire Festivals are bringing local food companies together with the launch of the Shropshire Hamper Company in time for Christmas gift buying.
Read Article
The Furnace Kitchen

Furnace Kitchen wins major award

The Ironbridge Gorge Museum’s Furnace Kitchen run by celebrity chef Marcus Bean has scooped a major award.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
scattered clouds
11.5 ° C
12.2 °
10.6 °
93 %
3.1kmh
37 %
Tue
15 °
Wed
13 °
Thu
12 °
Fri
13 °
Sat
11 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP