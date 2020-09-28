Illegal off-road motorbike riders have been targeted as police crackdown on motorbike disorder in Telford.

South Telford Safer Neighbourhood Team target motorbike disorder

The crackdown was aimed at targeting off-road motorbike riders illegally using Rough Park in the south of the town.

Riders are also using spinal paths, pathways and bridleways leading to the park, causing considerable danger to walkers and horse riders.

On Saturday officers were out in force on patrol through Rough Park, Legges Way, Brick Kiln Lane and at the Lightmoor entrance to Rough Park.

During the day four bikes that were being illegally ridden or used in Rough Park were seized and one man arrested for dangerous driving.

Telford South Safer Neighbourhood Team Sergeant Richard Jones said: “Put simply illegal off-road motorbike riders are putting people’s lives in considerable danger by using pathways and bridleways and it must stop.

“It is illegal to ride an off-road motorbike or quad bike on public land and private land without the owner’s permission and those caught doing so could ultimately face having their bike seized and crushed.

“Rough Park is a natural habitat and needs to be protected, however, at the moment considerable damage is being caused to the land.”

Saturday’s operation was the latest activity by South Telford Safer Neighbourhood Team to target motorbike disorder.

Officers have worked with local schools to raise awareness of the dangers of illegal off-road motorbike riding, explaining the fines those caught could face and that the bike could ultimately be seized and crushed.

Leaflets have also been delivered reinforcing the message and fuel stations have been visited to remind staff it is illegal to sell petrol in jerry cans to youths.

Sgt Jones added: “Our work to tackle this issue will continue and we will continue to work with our partners and utilise the tactics we have available to us.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...