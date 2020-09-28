Police appeal for information following sexual offence in Telford

Police investigating a sexual offence in Telford are appealing for information.

The incident happened on Saturday at the Meat Trade counter in Commercial Way in Oakengates where CCTV has shown what appears to be a man looking up a woman’s dress.

Officers are carrying out enquiries and appealing for information and are keen to identify a man in the area at the time as its thought he could help with enquiries.

He is described as black, with hair tied back in a ponytail or bun and wearing a black top with ‘TEAM’ written in orange on the front and ‘STADIUM TOUR’ on the arm.

The man, or anyone with information, is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 00375_I_26092020. Alternatively, information can be reported online.

Supporting Shropshire Live...