New campaign urges Shropshire residents to ‘step up’ fight against coronavirus

Shropshire residents are being asked to ‘step up’ and play their part in stopping the spread of coronavirus and keep themselves and others safe.

‘Step Up Shropshire’ is the new countywide campaign launched to reinforce key public health messages.

Last week in Shropshire saw a further 75 confirmed cases, and Shropshire Council are strongly encouraging people of all ages, particularly the younger and working age population, to continue to play their part by keeping themselves and others safe

To reduce the county’s COVID-19 cases, the council is urging residents to protect themselves and others by continuing to wash their hands, cover their faces if in enclosed spaces, and to socially distance from people not in their own household.

In addition, people are being asked to:

Work from home if you can

Limit contact with other people

Keep your distance from people not in your household bubble (2 metres apart where possible)

Stick to a maximum group of 6 people when meeting socially – indoors or outdoors

Wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

If you are unable to wash hands and they are visibly clean, use hand sanitiser with at least 60% alcohol content

Do not leave home if you or anyone in your household has symptoms

Wear a face covering in indoor settings where social distancing may be difficult, and where you will meet people you do not normally meet.

Anyone who has any symptoms should book a test and not leave home for at least 10 days. Those living in households should self-isolate for 14 days if they or any members of the household receive a positive test.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council’s director of public health, said:

“All across the county, from Clun to Craven Arms and Wem to Whitchurch, everyone has made enormous sacrifices over the past few months

“But we are at a point where we need everyone across Shropshire to step up and help cut the rate of infections. The recent rise in local cases and the Government’s latest measures means we cannot afford to let our guard down.

“We need to do everything we can to keep our case rate down and avoid another lockdown.

“The message of this campaign is simple: everyone in Shropshire needs to step up and play our part. Wash your hands, keep your distance and wear a face covering when you need to.

“If you think you have symptoms, no matter how mild, book a test immediately, and if you test positive make sure you self-isolate for at least 10 days. If you fall ill, everyone who lives at your property must also self-isolate. Staying at home means not going out for any reason, including to work, or to the shops.”

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for adult social care, public health and climate change, said:

“Salopians are famous for stepping up when faced with adversity – and now we need people to do this more than ever.

“To put it bluntly, Shropshire cannot afford another lockdown.

“Everyone in Shropshire has a role to play – by getting tested if they have any symptoms, making sure they continue to socially distance, washing their hands, wearing face coverings, and meeting socially in groups of a maximum of six people, indoors or outdoors.

“Tests can be booked for yourself or any member of your household, if they have symptoms. All tests must be booked in advance. Residents can register online or by calling NHS Test and Trace on 119.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...