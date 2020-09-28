Midlands Air Ambulance Charity to host virtual public consultation for new Cosford airbase and headquarters

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is hosting an online public consultation to share proposed plans to construct a new airbase and charity headquarters in the Cosford area.

The virtual consultation will take place on Saturday 3rd and Sunday 4th October with the service’s senior leadership team highlighting proposals to futureproof the delivery of pre-hospital emergency critical care across the whole of the Midlands region, through the development of a new airbase and charity headquarters.

The two-day online event will consist of an online consultation video which will share further updates on the proposed airbase and charity headquarters. In addition, it will answer questions that members of the community have already raised about the project.

Hanna Sebright, chief executive for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, says: “I would urge anyone who is local to the Cosford area and has a vested interest in our plans, to register their interest for our virtual public consultation.

“We are excited to share our future plans for the facility and want to give everyone the chance to contribute, provide feedback and ask questions.”

To reserve a space at the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s Virtual Public Consultation email info@midlandsairambulance.com.

Once registered, participants will receive a link to watch the video and will be encouraged to answer a short questionnaire. Following this, if those taking part would like to provide further feedback to Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, there will be a further two-week consultation period until Friday 16th October 2020.

