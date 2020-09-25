Shrewsbury town centre road closed as glass falls from shopping centre

A Shrewsbury town centre road was closed to traffic and pedestrians today after glass fell from a panel at the rear of the Darwin Shopping Centre.

A firefighter works to remove the broken glass panel. Image: Craig Jackson / @SFRS_cjackson

Raven Meadows was closed for a time but has since reopened after glass fell from the broken panel following a suspected bird strike.

West Mercia Police asked traffic and pedestrians to avoid the area until it could be made safe.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were supporting Shropshire Council at the scene due to the height of the panel on the building.

Fire crews were using the aerial ladder platform to reach and remove the glass.

A spokesperson said: “Crews are currently utilising the ALP to make safe a window on the Darwin Shopping Centre that has been damaged by a potential bird strike.”

Following a suspected bird strike at the Darwin Centre in Shrewsbury, @shropsfire have been at the scene helping to make safe the broken glass panel. pic.twitter.com/iOckok4Rfe — Shropshire Council (@ShropCouncil) September 25, 2020

