New drive-in mobile testing unit to open in Telford

A coronavirus drive-in mobile testing unit is set to open in Telford and Wrekin at Randlay Valley Car Park today.



The unit will be the second drive-in site run by national test and trace in the borough and aims to improve the accessibility of coronavirus testing.

Anyone with coronavirus symptoms, however mild, can get a free swab test that takes less than a minute.

Tests should be booked or ordered as soon as symptoms begin at nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119.

Councillor Andy Burford, Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care, said: “We’re really pleased to welcome this drive-in mobile testing unit to Telford and Wrekin.

“It is so important to be able to offer testing for the virus as close to people’s homes as possible.

“Tests are available by appointment only to anyone with symptoms – so that means a new, continuous cough, a high temperature or a loss or change in their sense of taste or smell.”

Katrina Baker, Clerk to Hollinswood & Randlay Parish Council, said: “We are pleased to have been able to support this important facility and to work with Telford and Wrekin Council and NHS to enable the drive-in mobile testing unit to be here in Randlay.

“It is a site which is close to the Town Centre, Stafford Park and Hollinswood and we hope that it will assist in supporting the initiatives and guidelines that are in place to help keep people safe locally”

Telford and Wrekin Council are also working hard to introduce several new walk-in testing centres that will help to make testing more accessible in residential areas for those without a car.

Once approved, these walk-in sites will be up and running in the coming weeks.

