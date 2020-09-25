12.9 C
Shropshire
Friday, September 25, 2020
Home News

First Shropshire patient receives convalescent plasma through coronavirus treatment trial

By Martin Childs

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust has today announced that a patient has received blood plasma treatment in a coronavirus trial.

This is the first patient in Shropshire’s acute hospitals, who have tested positive for coronavirus, who has been treated with plasma as part of a nationwide trial aimed at identifying effective treatments for the disease.

The treatment involves the administration of ‘convalescent plasma’ which is taken from the blood of people who have had COVID-19 (coronavirus) and which may contain antibodies that their immune systems have produced in fighting the virus. Blood plasma is a yellowish liquid that makes up about half your blood volume.

The patient received convalescent plasma earlier this month.

RECOVERY trial

The treatment is part of the RECOVERY trial which is being led by Oxford University to access its effectiveness as a treatment for coronavirus.

The RECOVERY trial also looked at the use of the steroid dexamethasone, which has been shown to reduce deaths amongst patients with severe respiratory complications caused by coronavirus and has been described as a “major breakthrough” in the treatment of the disease.

SaTH says it has been successfully recruiting into clinical studies looking at COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Eve Wilson is the Deputy Head Biomedical Scientist for Blood Transfusion at SaTH, “We were keen to support the Research and Innovation Team in providing a potential treatment for patients at SaTH who have COVID-19.

“SaTH, led by Mandy Carnahan from the Research and Innovation Team, in conjunction with NHS Blood and Transplant, joined the RECOVERY clinical trial in July. The trial consists of two units of convalescent plasma being given to selected patients receiving hospital treatment for COVID-19, one unit on day one and the second on day two.

“The Blood Transfusion Laboratory received a small stock of this new blood component at both the RSH and PRH sites at the beginning of August and earlier this month, the first patient at SaTH received the two doses.

“We are pleased to be playing our part in the crucial search for effective treatments for COVID-19.”

Urgent appeal for blood plasma

More men are required to donate blood plasma and the NHS is urgently appealing for men who’ve had coronavirus to donate blood plasma. New statistics show far more women are offering to donate, despite men making better donors.

Since the convalescent plasma programme started, 63% of all volunteers have been women. However, men are far more likely to go on to donate a unit of plasma with a high level of antibodies.

A man booked in to donate for the first time is three times more likely to give a high antibody unit of plasma than a woman booked in to donate. However, anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 could potentially donate convalescent plasma.

For more information about the programme, including how to donate, visit www.nhsbt.nhs.uk/covid-19-research/plasma-programme

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Martin Childs
Martin Childs is the Features writer at Shropshire Live. You can contact Martin by emailing martin.childs@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Have you future proofed your business?

Preparing your business for the future is as important as focussing on the here and now.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

First Shropshire patient receives convalescent plasma through coronavirus treatment trial

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust has today announced that a patient has received blood plasma treatment in a coronavirus trial.
Read Article

Arrests made as part of week long crackdown on county lines

Police last week arrested 21 people as part of a county lines crackdown across Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire.
Read Article

Driver fails to stop following collision on A488 near Lea Cross

Police are appealing for witnesses after a driver failed to stop following a collision on the A488 near Lea cross in which a woman was seriously injured.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Preview: Plymouth Argyle V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town make the long journey to Plymouth tomorrow as Sam Ricketts is left reeling with his side’s injury list.
Read Article
Shropshire Academy cricketers line up in their new training kit with Brad Thornton, front left, the NBC Group’s head of purchasing, and company director Peter Thornton

Shropshire’s Academy cricketers receive new training kit thanks to the support of NBC Group

Promising cricketers representing Shropshire County Cricket Club’s Academy have a smart new training kit thanks to the generous sponsorship of a county company.
Read Article

Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 3 – 0 Newcastle United U21

Shrewsbury Town begin their EFL Trophy campaign with a convincing win against Newcastle United’s U21 side.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

New website service to help small businesses compete online

Professionally-built websites are set to become an affordable option for small businesses thanks to Telford website experts.
Read Article
Charlotte Rogerson

New partner appointed at Berrys Shrewsbury office

Property, business and planning firm Berrys has appointed a new partner at its Shrewsbury office.
Read Article
Reech Head of Design Adam Preece with Simon MacDonald

Reech Media launches new website and branding for Ultimate

Reech Media has launched a new brand and website for Shrewsbury based fitness and events company, Ultimate.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

The pop-up shop at the Greenhous West Midlands Showground is open this weekend

Rural Charity creates giant pop-up shop

Shropshire’s Rural Charity has created a pop-up shop at the Greenhous West Midlands Showground to help clear some of the donations it has received.
Read Article
Penelope Timmis

Shropshire Artist’s work included in prestigious Royal Academy event in London

A professional Shropshire artist has had her work auctioned at the annual Private View of the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition in London this September.
Read Article
Breakfast presenter James Levett (left) in the Gorgeous FM studio

New LGBTQA+ radio station prepares to launch across Shropshire

A brand new LGBTQA+ radio station is set to launch on digital radio across Shropshire later this month.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

The Iron Bridge will be illuminated on both Saturday and Sunday evening

Iron Bridge and the Gorge to be lit up this weekend

As part of the popular “Festival of Imagination”, people can see a ‘night of light’ in Ironbridge this weekend, celebrating the area’s World Heritage Site status.
Read Article
Jan Park, Vice Chair, in her studio

Art trail extended with new exhibition after record-breaking year

The Secret Severn Art Trail is being extended with an exciting new exhibition after the number of visitors and sales of artists’ work for the 10-day event broke all previous years’ records.
Read Article
Traders in around The Square have said the music has been a great success

Music in The Square extended into September

Live music in the centre of Shrewsbury has been declared an outstanding success, with the scheme being extended into September.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Karen Lee and Sian Ryan of The Walnut celebrating the awards

Wellington’s Walnut wins national award

Staff at a Wellington restaurant are celebrating after hearing it has won two top accolades.
Read Article
Beth Heath of Shropshire Hamper Company

New hamper company celebrates great Shropshire food

Shropshire Festivals are bringing local food companies together with the launch of the Shropshire Hamper Company in time for Christmas gift buying.
Read Article
The Furnace Kitchen

Furnace Kitchen wins major award

The Ironbridge Gorge Museum’s Furnace Kitchen run by celebrity chef Marcus Bean has scooped a major award.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
light rain
12.9 ° C
13.3 °
12.2 °
58 %
10.3kmh
40 %
Fri
13 °
Sat
11 °
Sun
12 °
Mon
17 °
Tue
14 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP