Driver fails to stop following collision on A488 near Lea Cross

Police are appealing for witnesses after a driver failed to stop following a collision on the A488 near Lea cross in which a woman was seriously injured.

At around 5pm yesterday, a Volkswagen Polo was being driven on the wrong side of the road on the A488 near Lea Cross causing a collision with two other vehicles; a Vauxhall Astra and Volkswagen Scirocco.

The driver of the Astra suffered serious injuries and she was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. The Scirocco driver suffered minor injuries to his hip but did not attend hospital.

The driver of the offending vehicle failed to stop and police are keen to locate the motorist.

PC Simon Brenton said: “We are appealing to the public to help us locate the offending driver whose disregard for other’s safety has left a woman seriously injured and another person hurt. They have also caused extensive damage to the vehicles involved and caused the road to be closed for some time.

“This type of dangerous driving will not be tolerated and we ask the community to help us find the offender whilst we continue our enquiries.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to call 101 quoting incident 00474i of 24092020 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, information can be passed through the online reporting function on West Mercia Police website.

